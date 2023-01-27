Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball can't contain Kentucky in sixth straight loss
Kentucky forced Missouri into 22 turnovers en route to a dominant 77-54 win in Lexington, Kentucky, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games. The Wildcats shot 51.8% from the floor compared to Missouri's 38.5%. Hayley Frank scored 21 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
Spartans' relentless pressure sinks Boonville
ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
Columbia Missourian
Hot shooting helps Tigers to win over No. 12 Iowa State
Against one of the best defensive teams in the country, Missouri knew it was going to need to bring its A-game against No. 12 Iowa State, specifically from behind the arc. The Tigers did just that in their 78-61 win over the Cyclones as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU track and field wraps up competition at Indiana, Texas Tech meets
Missouri track and field had four top-three finishes in the final day of the Indiana Relays on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. Chris Conrad grabbed the Tigers' lone victory in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 48.17 seconds. Jonathan Schmidt placed sixth in the race in 1:51.02.
Columbia Missourian
Randa Dumas Feb. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2023
Randa Sue Dumas, 84, passed away January 16, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia after a long life spent loving God, family, travel, and music. Randa was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hazen, Arkansas to Ralph and Dora Belle Sims and was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wayne Dumas, on July 20, 1957. They had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage when he passed away on May 26, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sims, Bill Sims (Jewel) and Joe Sims (Sybil). She is survived by her sister, Maribel McKinney (Ted), of Ruston, Louisiana, and brother-in-law Ernie Dumas (Elaine), of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Columbia Missourian
Jon Nelson Hall Aug. 7, 1946 — Jan. 17, 2023
Jon Nelson Hall (76) died Wednesday, January 17, at The Neighborhood in Columbia, MO. He was born on August 7, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, to Glenn Franklin Hall and Carolyn Joan Nelson Hall, who pre-deceased him. He spent most of his life in the Kansas City area (Lake Waukomis & Blue Springs), graduated from Park Hill High School in 1964 and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 30, 2023
Thomas Neil Odum, 75, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Ann Wright, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
Columbia Missourian
County commission to host ARPA sessions
Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February. The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which...
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
First Christian Church hosts inaugural Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance
Columbia’s First Christian Church hosted its first ever Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance on Saturday evening. The event featured a traditional Scottish meal, live music, various toasts and readings, dancing and a raffle. To raise money for their annual middle school and high school service trips, young people in the church helped serve soup, neeps ‘n tatties, vegan haggis, salad and sticky toffee pudding to guests. At least 95 people, along with the church’s youth and their families, were in attendance.
Columbia Missourian
Ashland cafe hosts first open mic night, mpox vaccine clinic
In a bustle of organized chaos, cafe owner Caitlin Cunningham and event hosts Drew Anderson and Hannah Anderson rearranged tables and chairs in preparation for The Dandy Lion Cafe’s first open mic night. The event was held at the Ashland cafe Friday evening. Cunningham, before starting the business, was...
krcgtv.com
Six pounds of meth seized, several arrested
RANDOLPH COUNTY — A multi-year investigation lead to six pounds of methamphetamine being seized. According to a release Friday from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, several search warrants were executed on January 19, in the Higbee, Randolph County area. As a result of the search, six pounds of purported...
Columbia Missourian
Thank you for your support and take a look at what we're working on this spring
I want to thank you for your support for the Missourian’s NewsMatch campaign at the end of the year. We exceeded our goals and qualified for NewsMatch’s bonuses. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
