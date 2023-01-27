Read full article on original website
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
NHL
Bo Horvat is Excited for New Beginnings on Long Island
The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bo Horvat isn't sure which number he'll wear when he arrives on Long Island, since number 53 already belongs to Casey Cizikas, but he's certain about one thing: his gratitude for a new opportunity as a New York Islander.
NHL
Oceans Unknown: Steven Lorentz
The Oceans Unknown series gives fans an opportunity to get to know their favorite Sharks off the ice. Since the Sharks were in North Carolina as part of their five-game road trip, we thought it was only right to have Steven Lorentz give us a tour of his old stomping grounds.
NHL
Thompson talks All-Star Weekend, long road to NHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Golden Knights rookie also discusses which goalies he looks up to. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson. Logan Thompson's...
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Thompson shares Florida-themed mask for All-Star Game
Golden Knights goalie reveals colorful design, flamingo on skates. Logan Thompson is getting in the South Florida spirit. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie shared a video of his goalie mask for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on his Instagram story on Monday. A video of the mask was also...
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Time for a break
EDMONTON, AB - Time off for good behaviour. The Edmonton Oilers have a break, but they went into time off for the All-Star Game sporting a smile. It was twofold why they went into nine days without a game and seven days without a practice grinning ear-to-ear. I was the big win they recorded over Chicago that put Edmonton at 10-3-2 since Christmas and 7-0-1 in their last eight to have them knocking on the Pacific Division's first-place door only a few points away from top spot.
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Columbus
The Caps conclude what has been a rather unremarkable January on Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Washington entered the month on the heels of its best month of the season - a dominant December in which they rolled up an 11-2-2 record - but it has followed up with a decidedly ordinary 5-7-1 mark in the month of January.
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Beniers Out for All-Star Game
The Kraken center turned in a memorable first half of his official rookie season. So good it earned the 20-year-old a spot in the NHL All-Star festivities this coming weekend in south Florida. But an injury that prevented Beniers from joining the Seattle lineup in this past weekend's final two...
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
NHL
CH Weekly: January 30 to February 5
MONTREAL -- The Habs play just once this week before breaking until Feb. 11, but there's still plenty of Canadiens content coming up. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week. BRING ON THE SENS. Tuesday's home game against the Senators is Montreal's last...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares' 1,000th NHL game
Toronto captain shares day with family, honored for reaching milestone. The Maple Leafs honor John Tavares for reaching 1,000 career games, celebrating the milestone with a pregame ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. 02:19 •. The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled out the blue carpet for their captain. The team celebrated John Tavares...
