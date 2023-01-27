Read full article on original website
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Rochester Area Jobless Rate Above 2% For First Time in 9 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped push unemployment rates higher across the region in December and Olmsted County recorded a jobless rate above 2% for the first time in 9 months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate...
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Tuesday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of southern Minnesota in effect from 8:00 pm tonight through 10:00 am Tuesday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -30 to -35 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child...
Six Southeast MN Teachers are Up for ‘Minnesota Teacher of the Year’
First of all, we have to congratulate all of the teachers across Minnesota who were nominated for this award. But we have to toot our own horns a bit, so I'm super excited that there are not one, not two, not three, but six teachers in southeast Minnesota who are candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award!
Score the Perfect Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two on Us
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get planning for something to do that evening! Don't worry, if you can't decide on a restaurant to go to or maybe you don't have the money to go out right now, we've got just the thing to make this Valentine's Day special right here in Rochester!
New Spin Bicycle Shop Opening Second Location in Rochester
A massive building on Broadway Ave. in Rochester, Minnesota will soon be home to the second location for one of Rochester's newest bike shops, New Spin Bicycle Shop. New Spin Bicycle Shop Opening Second Location in Rochester at the Bryk On Broadway. I've been watching the new Bryk on Broadway...
Why this Rochester Woman Blows Bubbles Outside her Home Every Day
It can be very easy to go down a rabbit hole, to only see the negative things going on in your life, the world, etc. But that's when we need to take a lesson from an 89-year-old Rochester, MN woman named Phyllis. She can be seen outside of her senior living community every day blowing bubbles! But why?
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
RCTC Touts Impact on Rochester’s Economy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is highlighting the college’s impact on the local economy. Minnesota State, a system made up of RCTC and 25 other colleges and universities throughout Minnesota, recently commissioned a study to study the economic contributions of its campuses. The study found the statewide system contributed $8.4 billion to Minnesota’s economy for fiscal year 2021.
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
Driver Injured in Crash at Winona County Intersection
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Winona County Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of County Rd. 23 and Hwy. 14 in Stockton. The crash report came in shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol crash report indicates...
Guns and Ammo Stolen From Home Along Lake Zumbro
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a home near Lake Zumbro. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says five guns and approximately 1300 rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a residence in the...
Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
Inmate Charged in Drug Death of Rochester Woman Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate accused of selling a Rochester woman the drugs that led to her overdose death made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday morning. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Sean Alexander with third-degree murder last October after an investigation found he allegedly...
