Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
After heavy rain made roads look like rivers, city attempting to fix outdated flooding maps
BATON ROUGE, La. - In the wake of heavy rain pounding the parish Sunday and bringing brutal impacts to floodplain communities, the city is looking to use its new flood ruling to fix drainage issues. The impacts ranged from severe backyard flooding putting fences almost completely underwater to cars on...
wbrz.com
Sunday downpour triggers street flooding throughout BR area; see photos, video here
See photos of flooding throughout the Baton Rouge area using the gallery above. Get more weather updates below.
Livingston Parish roads covered in water after major rainfall
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another major rainfall leaves road covered in water around Livingston Parish. Some homeowners say they feel like they are living in a puddle. “Well, it makes me wonder I we actually want to buy a house around here because this is just insane. I mean for what we pay here in rent, we could buy a house for, but I’m not willing to risk losing something that I own,” says Melissa Butler who lives in Walker.
High water causes road closures in BR area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rain and high water have led to several road closures throughout the Baton Rouge area on Sunday, Jan. 29. A lot of roads remain closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. SEE TRAFFIC MAP: https://bit.ly/2VfUvTb. Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish released the below list...
wbrz.com
Pedestrian killed in crash along LA-1 early Monday morning
PORT ALLEN - A pedestrian was killed in a crash along LA-1 early Monday morning, officials say. Officials confirmed the West Baton Rouge coroner was called to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed along LA-1 shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was not identified. This is a...
wbrz.com
Monday AM Forecast: More rain is in the forecast for the week
There will be plenty of recovery time for drains and rivers today and tomorrow, but more rain is on the way. Today & Tonight: After some areas picked up over 5 inches of rain on Sunday, today we will get a break. There may be a few showers and some fog around for your morning drive, but it will not last all day. The clouds will stick around, and temperatures will be in the low 70s with very high humidity. There will be plenty of recovery time for drains and creeks and streams today. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s tonight.
brproud.com
‘The worst of conditions have passed,’ EBR officials say regarding Sunday’s severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish leaders issued a warning regarding the significant rainfall that impacted the region and surrounding areas Sunday, Jan. 29. According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as of 3 p.m., local first responders...
wbrz.com
2 men found dead inside car after shooting in Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two unidentified male victims were dead before first responders arrived.
wbrz.com
Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner
Many locations along and north of I-10 received over 4 inches of rain on Sunday. A break from substantial precipitation is expected through Wednesday, but it will remain gloomy. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY Tuesday morning for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could make driving...
wbrz.com
Driver killed in Walker crash; vehicle veered off road, landed in canal
WALKER - A man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway early Monday morning before landing in a canal and hitting a tree. According to Louisiana State Police, Corey Bennett, 46, was driving on LA-449 in Livingston Parish early Monday. State police say Bennett veered to the left off of a right-hand curve and landed in a nearby canal before hitting a tree.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into canal in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning, Jan. 30. The crash reportedly happened on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. LSP identified the victim as Corey Bennett, 46, of Walker. According...
wbrz.com
Man, 20, struck by multiple vehicles, killed while crossing Airline Highway Saturday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was struck by two vehicles and killed while he was crossing Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. on Airline Highway near I-12. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Patrick Patterson. Officers said Patterson was...
an17.com
Walker man dies following early morning crash in Walker
WALKER – Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 46-year-old Corey Bennett of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed that Bennett was driving a 2011...
wbrz.com
Contentious plan to narrow I-10 in BR delayed as state tries to address concerns about impending expansion project
BATON ROUGE - After a year of intense pushback over a plan to reduce a stretch of I-10 to one lane in either direction during the I-10 expansion project, state officials say they're tweaking the proposal to add an extra westbound lane approaching the Mississippi River Bridge. The add-on will also mean extending the widening project by about a year.
wbrz.com
LSU students helping United Cajun Navy during flooding event in Capital Area
BATON ROUGE - Several LSU students took to the streets Sunday afternoon to assist the Cajun Navy during a flooding event. "Baton Rouge is experiencing alot of rain which has caused roads to flood and vehicles to stall out. Nothing like having LSU students with trucks and ATV'S to help out," the group shared on social media.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food Store
What's for lunch at Bet-R on Kalurah Street. Most grocery stores in Baton Rouge contain a deli department where hot meals are prepared and served. Here is the menu for daily lunch specials at local favorite, Bet-R Neighborhood Supermarket.
Person killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in roadway, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to BRPD, it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Police said Patrick Patterson, 20, was hit by a...
wbrz.com
West Baton Rouge welcomes home survivor of deadly police crash Liam Dunn
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and community members cheered him on. "We wanted to give him a champion's welcome,“ his former high school baseball coach Mike Forbes said. After weeks in a coma, and a...
wbrz.com
One person shot in Clinton after Mardi Gras parade
CLINTON - One person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade in the town, authorities said. According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, traffic was backed up for miles and one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay. This is a developing story.
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
Comments / 0