There will be plenty of recovery time for drains and rivers today and tomorrow, but more rain is on the way. Today & Tonight: After some areas picked up over 5 inches of rain on Sunday, today we will get a break. There may be a few showers and some fog around for your morning drive, but it will not last all day. The clouds will stick around, and temperatures will be in the low 70s with very high humidity. There will be plenty of recovery time for drains and creeks and streams today. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s tonight.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO