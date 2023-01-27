ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

WAFB

Livingston Parish roads covered in water after major rainfall

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another major rainfall leaves road covered in water around Livingston Parish. Some homeowners say they feel like they are living in a puddle. “Well, it makes me wonder I we actually want to buy a house around here because this is just insane. I mean for what we pay here in rent, we could buy a house for, but I’m not willing to risk losing something that I own,” says Melissa Butler who lives in Walker.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

High water causes road closures in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rain and high water have led to several road closures throughout the Baton Rouge area on Sunday, Jan. 29. A lot of roads remain closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. SEE TRAFFIC MAP: https://bit.ly/2VfUvTb. Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish released the below list...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian killed in crash along LA-1 early Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - A pedestrian was killed in a crash along LA-1 early Monday morning, officials say. Officials confirmed the West Baton Rouge coroner was called to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed along LA-1 shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was not identified. This is a...
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Monday AM Forecast: More rain is in the forecast for the week

There will be plenty of recovery time for drains and rivers today and tomorrow, but more rain is on the way. Today & Tonight: After some areas picked up over 5 inches of rain on Sunday, today we will get a break. There may be a few showers and some fog around for your morning drive, but it will not last all day. The clouds will stick around, and temperatures will be in the low 70s with very high humidity. There will be plenty of recovery time for drains and creeks and streams today. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s tonight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

2 men found dead inside car after shooting in Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two unidentified male victims were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner

Many locations along and north of I-10 received over 4 inches of rain on Sunday. A break from substantial precipitation is expected through Wednesday, but it will remain gloomy. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY Tuesday morning for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could make driving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Driver killed in Walker crash; vehicle veered off road, landed in canal

WALKER - A man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway early Monday morning before landing in a canal and hitting a tree. According to Louisiana State Police, Corey Bennett, 46, was driving on LA-449 in Livingston Parish early Monday. State police say Bennett veered to the left off of a right-hand curve and landed in a nearby canal before hitting a tree.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Walker man dies following early morning crash in Walker

WALKER – Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 46-year-old Corey Bennett of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed that Bennett was driving a 2011...
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Contentious plan to narrow I-10 in BR delayed as state tries to address concerns about impending expansion project

BATON ROUGE - After a year of intense pushback over a plan to reduce a stretch of I-10 to one lane in either direction during the I-10 expansion project, state officials say they're tweaking the proposal to add an extra westbound lane approaching the Mississippi River Bridge. The add-on will also mean extending the widening project by about a year.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot in Clinton after Mardi Gras parade

CLINTON - One person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade in the town, authorities said. According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, traffic was backed up for miles and one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay. This is a developing story.
CLINTON, LA

