astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier

Bitcoin value began one other enhance above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls would possibly intention a check of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining tempo above the $23,500 resistance zone. The value is buying and selling above $23,000 and the 100 hourly easy shifting common.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Profit-Taking Spikes, Will BTC Price Recover?

On-chain knowledge reveals Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has spiked, will this result in a correction within the worth of the crypto?. Bitcoin Quick-Time period Holder SOPR Has Surged Not too long ago. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, cases of the present development have led to declines...
astaga.com

30+ million Bitcoin addresses are in profit after BTC spike

Bitcoin addresses in revenue is at a 9-month excessive of 30+ million. Extra distinctive addresses in revenue have been final above 30 million in early April 2022. Non-zero addresses additionally hit a 1-month excessive whereas addresses with 0.01+ BTC is at an all-time excessive. The variety of Bitcoin addresses which...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
cryptonewsbtc.org

‘Grave Mistake’—Joe Biden Reveals Game-Changing Crypto ‘Roadmap’ After $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Crash

ethereum and different cryptocurrencies suffered a “robust yr” in 2022, in keeping with Biden administration officers—promoting a devastating Federal Reserve blow. The bitcoin worth has crashed from nearly $70,000 per bitcoin in late 2021 to round $23,000 as we speak, serving to to wipe $2 trillion from the mixed crypto market. Bitcoin has surged again to date in 2023, including 40% (topping Goldman Sach’s 2023 asset ranking) and boosting the value of different main cash ethereum, BNB.
u.today

Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply

Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

