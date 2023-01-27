Read full article on original website
Marshall Pulls Away to Defeat Red Wolves Saturday
JONESBORO, Ark. (1/28/23) – Arkansas State's women's basketball team racked up 22 offensive rebounds, but converted it into just 15 second-chance points in a 71-59 loss to Marshall Saturday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena. A-State (6-15, 1-9 SBC) edged the Thundering Herd (12-9, 5-5) in the rebounding column...
Red Wolves Sixth Heading into Final Day of Prairie View Invitational
ARLINGTON, Texas (1/28/23) – The Arkansas State women's bowling team is sixth among 12 teams at the Prairie View Invitational heading into the final day of competition Sunday. A-State (37-14) went 2-3 in head-to-head traditional matches Saturday. The Red Wolves suffered back-to-back setbacks against Stephen F. Austin (997-972) and...
Southern Miss is an R1 University! What Does It Mean?
What do Harvard University and Southern Miss have in common? They are both listed as R1 universities! Here at Southern Miss, we are proud to hold such a prestigious ranking. It is one that does not come easily! In this post we aim to explain exactly what an R1 research benchmark is and why it is important to our students!
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
So, Tell Me…Who Was Wayne Lee?
Much makes Wayne Lee’s Grocery and Market unique from its radio commercials to the story behind the store. Its comical commercials on local WRBE Radio aren’t just catchy quips; they offer insight into the grocery company’s commitment to the community. In the advertisements, local radio celebrities Lindsey Whittaker and her mother Jackie Shirley portray Ethel and her friend discussing a shopping experience at the big box store down the street. The ads give a quick script about what sets Wayne Lee’s apart from big chains. The funny spoof states the friendly folks at Wayne Lee’s don’t make you check out your own groceries, and they don’t make you show a proof of purchase when you exit the building.
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
Bomb Threat at Magee High School
At approximately 10 a.m., today, Jan. 30, Magee High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified individual. The threat was made via email.
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
The inventor of the stop sign never learned how to drive.
Few people have had a larger or more positive impact on the way we drive than William Phelps Eno, sometimes called the "father of traffic safety." The New York City-born Eno — who invented the stop sign around the dawn of the 20th century — once traced the inspiration for his career to a horse-drawn-carriage traffic jam he experienced as a child in Manhattan in 1867: "There were only about a dozen horses and carriages involved, and all that was needed was a little order to keep the traffic moving," he later wrote. "Yet nobody knew exactly what to do; neither the drivers nor the police knew anything about the control of traffic."
Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
