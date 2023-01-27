Read full article on original website
Cherri Ashton
3d ago
This really breaks my heart. The little angel didn't deserve it but she is safe now in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Reply(14)
44
Shadowfax
3d ago
Prayers that she has found comfort with the lord. How sickening to murder a child on Christmas! I've heard prison isn't kind to child killer's! These Psychopaths deserve all the misery they get.
Reply
19
JuneT
3d ago
Really making me sick at heart to read these sad outcomes. Punishment for the murders has to be harsher.
Reply(6)
15
Related
Body found in Atlantic Ocean was unidentified for 22 years — until now, officials say
The “partially skeletonized” remains were found miles off the coast of Maine in July 2000, according to officials.
thesource.com
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
The woman’s killer remains unknown, New Hampshire police said.
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
Body Found In Donation Bin Identified As Woman Who Was Missing For Months
Family members last saw Lesley Lemoine of South Caroline in March.
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
“My heart is absolutely shattered.”
13-year-old girl found dead on NYC park’s shoreline
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found on the shoreline at Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday, cops said. A passerby made the shocking discovery and found the girl facedown around 8:25 a.m. on the shore near the historic Fulton Ferry Landing pier, not far from Furman Street, according to police. Investigators believe the girl washed up there, cops said. Her name was not released as her family hadn’t yet been notified. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Family Member Of Athena Brownfield Opens Up About Caretaker Charged With Child Neglect
A family member of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield is opening up after her suspected remains were found in Grady County. He wants to make sure Athena's 5-year-old sister is now safe. “Away from extended family, absolutely out of Oklahoma,” said the man who did not want to be identified following alleged...
Chilling map shows site where two missing teen girls, 15 and 17, were found dead as eerie position of bodies revealed
TWO teens were found dead over the weekend just feet away from each other and eerily close to the Arizona group home where they were living. Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center in Mesa on Saturday night, according to authorities.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river. Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river. Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The bodies of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll County Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
Man who killed elderly couple in 2003 is executed in Oklahoma: "My conscience is clear"
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. local time.
Missing 11-month-old Darla Steve found safe, Midland police say
**Update: Darla Steve has been found and reunited with family, police say.**MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old out of Midland Tuesday night.The Midland Police Department needs help searching for Darla Steve. Officials say her height and weight are unknown but she has black hair and brown eyes. Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith in connection to her disappearance. Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 167 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2022 Dodge RAM 3500 with Texas license plate number SDD9435. Officials believe Steve is in grave or immediate danger and ask anyone with information to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.
NBC News
578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 59