Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage
By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum
The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident
Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next
By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Anthony Yarde surprised fight was stopped: “They’re seeing something I’m not”
By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde didn’t want his fight with IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to be stopped in the eighth round last Saturday night after he’d been knocked down, then bombarded with shots one after another, resulting in him needing to be saved by his corner.
Tim Tszyu says Tony Harrison will be in for a “Shock” on March 12th
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Tszyu says his opponent, former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison will be in for a “shock” on March 12th when they meet in Sydney, Australia. The unbeaten Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will take the 32-year-old Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) to the deep end...
Is the Bivol and Beterbiev Showdown Still On?
By Ken Hissner: Over the weekend, we watched Russian-born WBC, WBO, and IBF World Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev out of Montreal, Canada, defend his titles in a much more difficult match than expected before stopping the UK’s Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. After seven rounds, Yarde was up...
Who should Anthony Yarde fight next?
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Yarde put on a masterclass performance last Saturday night but unfortunately came up short of the mark against the monster of the light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, losing by an eighth round stoppage at the OVO Arena in London, England. Although Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) still...
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson this Friday, Feb.3rd on ESPN
By Dan Ambrose: Former two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) will be moving up to 130 this Friday, February 3rd, to battle #3 Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO super featherweight title on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at the Desert Diamond Arena, in Glendale, Arizona. The event starts at 9:00 p.m. ET.
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
Watch: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get into physical altercation during faceoff in London
The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is about to hit the ring on February 26. However, the trash talk and physical altercation between the pair have already started. The two young boxers face off against each other today in London before their anticipated bout in Saudi Arabia. Earlier,...
Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”
During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.
