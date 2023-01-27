ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage

By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
sportszion.com

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum

The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”

By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
sportszion.com

“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident

Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
BoxingNews24.com

Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr

By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next

By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Tszyu says Tony Harrison will be in for a “Shock” on March 12th

By Dan Ambrose: Tim Tszyu says his opponent, former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison will be in for a “shock” on March 12th when they meet in Sydney, Australia. The unbeaten Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will take the 32-year-old Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) to the deep end...
BoxingNews24.com

Is the Bivol and Beterbiev Showdown Still On?

By Ken Hissner: Over the weekend, we watched Russian-born WBC, WBO, and IBF World Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev out of Montreal, Canada, defend his titles in a much more difficult match than expected before stopping the UK’s Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. After seven rounds, Yarde was up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Who should Anthony Yarde fight next?

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Yarde put on a masterclass performance last Saturday night but unfortunately came up short of the mark against the monster of the light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, losing by an eighth round stoppage at the OVO Arena in London, England. Although Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) still...
BoxingNews24.com

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson this Friday, Feb.3rd on ESPN

By Dan Ambrose: Former two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) will be moving up to 130 this Friday, February 3rd, to battle #3 Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO super featherweight title on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at the Desert Diamond Arena, in Glendale, Arizona. The event starts at 9:00 p.m. ET.
GLENDALE, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”

During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.

