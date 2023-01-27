ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – January 27

By PA Reporter
 4 days ago

Nadhim Zahawi’s ongoing woes, the Number 11 incumbent’s plans for the future and killer robots are splashed across the front pages.

The i says Mr Zahawi has been urged by senior Tories to resign after he authorised HM Revenue & Customs to pass details of his tax affairs to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser – who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.

The Independent reports HRMC’s head has heaped pressure on the former chancellor by saying Mr Zahawi did not make an “innocent error” in his tax affairs.

The Government is considering allowing foreign students to work longer as part of plans to boost the economy by plugging vacancies, according to The Times .

Ex-Conservative voter Sir Rod Stewart has called for the Tories to hand over power to the opposition, with the Daily Mirror reporting the rocker is now backing Labour and the country’s nurses.

The Guardian quotes Windrush campaigners as calling it a “slap in the face” that the Government decided to drop reforms prompted by the scandal.

The Daily Telegraph reports Nicola Sturgeon’s “controversial trans laws” are under threat after the Scottish First Minister announced a transgender woman convicted of raping two women would be moved to a male prison.

The Daily Express says the Chancellor has been urged to ditch his “gloomy” forecasts and the Daily Mail responds with a preview of Jeremy Hunt’s speech today in which he will hit outline his plan for growth and criticise Labour’s “declinism”.

Metro cites the Internet Watch Foundation as recording a surge in online grooming, with a 1,058% increase since the pandemic in the number of web pages showing sexual abuse images and self recorded videos of children aged seven to ten.

The Financial Times reports the new chief executive of Rolls Royce has told staff to transform how the company operates or it will die.

Freddie Flintoff has put his TV career on hold following pleas from his family in the wake of his car crash while filming Top Gear last month, says The Sun .

And the Daily Star covers research from Oxford University showing “sneaky evil” robots could one day turn on humanity “and kill us all”.

The Independent

British Army ‘in urgent need of recapitalisation’, defence minister admits

The British Army is in “urgent need of recapitalisation” but the Chancellor and the Prime Minister “get that”, a defence minister has said.James Heappey’s comments came after the Conservative chairman of the Defence Select Committee pressed him on remarks reportedly made by a senior US general that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force.According to Sky News, the US general privately told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace: “You haven’t got a tier one – it’s barely tier two.”Speaking during defence questions in the Commons, Tobias Ellwood said: “Could I invite the minister to respond to...
The Independent

Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife

The wife of Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government said.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.Incredibly sad...
The Independent

Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts

The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
The Independent

The Independent

