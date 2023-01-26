ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter Mess through Wednesday

Cold air continues to settle across the Mid South along with moisture moving in with disturbances moving in the southwest flow aloft. With warmer air at upper levels and a shallow level of cold air at the surface freezing rain and, occasionally sleet, will be the primary weather types through Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 30s.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy conditions on Tuesday

TODAY: The chance for freezing rain continues today as temperatures hover around freezing and slightly below it. This second round of precipitation is expected by late morning, early afternoon and will continue through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Light freezing drizzle will continue overnight tonight scattered across the area as temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
ARKANSAS STATE
3 News Now

Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages

The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much colder and icy this week

TONIGHT: A cold front will move across Arkansas overnight. This will bring rain showers to central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front. We will be in the 30s by Monday morning. Northwest/northcentral Arkansas is already near or below freezing. Freezing rain (ice) will cause slick roads up north. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for locations where freezing rain will fall.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas crews prepare for possible power outages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we all brace for the incoming winter weather— energy companies have also been doing the same. Entergy crews have been hard at work preparing for another round of winter weather in the Natural State. “We have been actually in storm restoration and storm...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Ice and trees make for a dangerous combination

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With sleet and freezing rain hitting Northeast Arkansas, many areas could see trees with ice, causing a myriad of problems. It does not take much to cause a branch to snap off a tree and land on a power line or a house. Adam Acuff, who...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KARK

Fish consumption advisory issued for Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, anglers pursuing walleye on Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties may want to pay attention to the amount of fish they consume from these lakes. Last week, the ADH issued a fish consumption advisory for large walleye in these two north Arkansas reservoirs.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Showers, Ice possible next week

TONIGHT: Breezy southwest winds will continue overnight. This will help keep temperatures above freezing. Clear skies before midnight with increasing clouds into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: The morning will feature some sunshine, but clouds will fill the skies by the afternoon. By Saturday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy