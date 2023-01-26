Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter Mess through Wednesday
Cold air continues to settle across the Mid South along with moisture moving in with disturbances moving in the southwest flow aloft. With warmer air at upper levels and a shallow level of cold air at the surface freezing rain and, occasionally sleet, will be the primary weather types through Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 30s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy conditions on Tuesday
TODAY: The chance for freezing rain continues today as temperatures hover around freezing and slightly below it. This second round of precipitation is expected by late morning, early afternoon and will continue through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Light freezing drizzle will continue overnight tonight scattered across the area as temperatures...
KATV
Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
Entergy Arkansas prepping for winter ice storm
Entergy Arkansas is beginning preparations for the anticipated severe winter storm which is expected to bring ice to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
3 News Now
Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages
The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Photo Gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice storm to bring dangerous travel, power outages
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much colder and icy this week
TONIGHT: A cold front will move across Arkansas overnight. This will bring rain showers to central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front. We will be in the 30s by Monday morning. Northwest/northcentral Arkansas is already near or below freezing. Freezing rain (ice) will cause slick roads up north. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for locations where freezing rain will fall.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley to see another round of freezing rain Tuesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, another round of freezing rain and sleet are all possible and could cause additional problems on the roads in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The entire 40/29 viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday with parts under a Winter...
Arkansas crews prepare for possible power outages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we all brace for the incoming winter weather— energy companies have also been doing the same. Entergy crews have been hard at work preparing for another round of winter weather in the Natural State. “We have been actually in storm restoration and storm...
Kait 8
Ice and trees make for a dangerous combination
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With sleet and freezing rain hitting Northeast Arkansas, many areas could see trees with ice, causing a myriad of problems. It does not take much to cause a branch to snap off a tree and land on a power line or a house. Adam Acuff, who...
Little Rock, North Little Rock schools switch to remote learning ahead of Tuesday ice storm
Schools in Little Rock and North Little Rock are planning to online Tuesday due to an impending ice storm prepped to sweep through Arkansas
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
List: School closings, delays in Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Here is an updated list of school districts and universities that will either be closed or delayed due to winter weather conditions.
5newsonline.com
Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads
ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
KARK
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Showers, Ice possible next week
TONIGHT: Breezy southwest winds will continue overnight. This will help keep temperatures above freezing. Clear skies before midnight with increasing clouds into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: The morning will feature some sunshine, but clouds will fill the skies by the afternoon. By Saturday evening...
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Sanders declares state of emergency in response to winter weather
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares a state of emergency through an executive order in response to the winter weather that moved into Arkansas on Jan. 30.
