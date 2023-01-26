ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Springs, OK

Comments / 6

Leatrice Jenkins
3d ago

God bless this child and welcome her Home into Your loving arms so that she may find eternal rest and peace. 🙏🏽

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Girl, 14, dead in apparent murder-suicide involving father, police say

A 14-year-old girl and her father were found shot dead at a home in upstate New York after an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.Baldwinsville Police discovered the bodies of Ava Wood and her father, 51-year-old Christopher Wood, when the teenager’s mother called them to do a Friday morning wellness check.Investigators say that both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, with Christopher Wood’s appearing to be self-inflicted.The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that they were both found in separate bedrooms, with Ava discovered on her bed, according to Syracuse.com,“The gunshot to Mr Wood does appear to be self-inflicted, so, while...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Lootpress

Police identify 25-year-old woman whose body was recovered from New River

PULASKI, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A woman’s body was confirmed to have been recovered from the New River over the weekend by Virginia law enforcement. Sheriff Mike Worrell of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the individual whose body was recovered on Saturday, January 21, 2023, had been the victim of a gunshot wound prior to making entry into the river.
DUBLIN, VA
People

Iowa Man Convicted of Murdering His Parents and Sister in Staged Home Invasion

"He didn't blink when they read those verdicts," First Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter tells PEOPLE A 22-year-old Iowa man was found guilty of killing his parents and sister in their home in 2021. Alex Jackson was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 61-year-old father Jan, 68-year-old mother Melissa Jackson and 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson. The jury deliberated for six hours, KGAN reported. "He didn't blink when they read those verdicts," First Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter tells PEOPLE. "The most...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New York Post

Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911

Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
MESA, AZ
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy