Squadward
3d ago
Get ready Delawareans, I smell a tax increase on the horizon. What 100m dollar roofs will look like, a few ⛺️⛺️⛺️⛺️ the rest, in someone's pockets. We are becoming East Coast California. Another step towards Socialism.
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney says Delaware needs more mentors for young people
Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Friday declaring January 2023 as Mentoring Month in Delaware. Carney said coming out of the pandemic he’s making mentorship a priority for Delaware’s young people. Joined by education and mentoring stakeholders for the signing, Carney said children across the state are in...
fox29.com
Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor's office said Saturday that Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms. The 66-year-old Carney says he’s "feeling fine" and is isolating himself, and will work from home. This...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
WMDT.com
Delaware Governor Carney Signs Senate Bill 35 into law, against objections from Latino community who say a union labor requirement will cut them out of state contracts
DOVER, Del.- Governor Carney Friday signed into law the controversial Senate Bill 35 which aims to increase the diversity of workers given state construction contracts. Latino labor groups have been pushing back against the bill citing, a requirement that all businesses that take a state bid to have some amount of union labor as they say Latinos are by and large not union members.
WMDT.com
Delaware Senate Bill 35 passes with no additional amendments, despite pushback from Latino labor groups on requirement for collective bargaining agreements
DOVER, Del.- Senate Bill 35, which aims to increase the diversity in the construction companies that were awarded state contracts passed the House Thursday night and now heads to Governor John Carney’s desk. The measure passed after defeating multiple amendments including two that would have made explicit protections for...
WDEL 1150AM
Governor Carney Diagnosed with COVID-19
Governor John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home antigen test taken late Friday. The governor had been experiencing mild symptoms leading up to testing positive. Governor Carney is currently isolating at the advice of the CDC. “I’m feeling fine and will work from home,” said Governor Carney....
Public Health to close COVID-19 call centers Tuesday
In another sign that COVID-19 is becoming a part of ordinary life, the Delaware Division of Public Health will close its COVID-19 call center and vaccine call center Tuesday because the number of calls has dwindled. It’s one more indication that the state and the federal government are starting to consider how to handle the ebbing of the pandemic as ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Bill would refund rent payments to tenants if landlords don’t make mandated repairs in 90 day window
DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware House seeks to give tenants a way to hold landlords accountable when repairs that threaten the safety of tenants are neglected. Under House Bill 37, tenants who report their landlords on safety violations or failure to adhere to housing standards could make rent payments to Delaware Courts rather than directly to the landlord.
WBOC
Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
WDEL 1150AM
Del. COVID call centers will cease Jan. 31st
The last day of January will also be the final day for COVID-19 call centers operated by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The Vaccine Center and COVID-19 Call Center have been getting fewer and fewer calls. The special phone numbers started up in 2020. Information about Coronavirus and vaccinations...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
a-z-animals.com
Delaware Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
While Delaware remains one of the smallest states in the United States, it goes big when it comes to pollen. Despite its low-lying elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Delawareans still suffer big time during allergy season. But what is an average allergy season in Delaware like, and what plants cause an uptick in sneezing?
WMDT.com
Delaware leaders speak out on the death of Tyre Nichols
DOVER, Del. – Delaware leaders are speaking out following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the brutal arrest and beating that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over earlier this month for reckless driving in Memphis, Tennessee. An altercation occurred between him and...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 29, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers Caesar Rodney climate class: Straight outta Antarctica State to embrace new math ‘framework’ to raise scores One store’s still standing at Tri-State Mall Culture ‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures St. Georges Bridge ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Dozens of leases available for Delaware Bay shellfish grounds
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife recently announced that shellfish grounds in Delaware Bay are available for lease. According to a map provided by DNREC, there are more than 40 lease sites available in a 30,000-acre area of the bay stretching...
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
delawarepublic.org
More construction and lane closures will be coming to the Delaware Memorial Bridge
The next phase of a major construction project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins early next month. Phase 2 of the project to rehabilitate the driving surface on the New Jersey-bound span gets started February 1st with nighttime lane closures on the Delaware bound span to create a bypass lane.
