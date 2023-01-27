By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat improved modestly during January in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. Its key wheat region of the Plains is in the grip of a multi-year drought, although conditions relented a bit in some areas this month. Some 59% of U.S. winter wheat is produced in an area currently experiencing drought, the USDA said last week, compared with 69% a month ago. The USDA on Monday rated 21% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Jan. 29, up from 19% at the end of December. Monthly wheat ratings also improved in Nebraska and South Dakota. However, in Oklahoma, 17% of the state's wheat was rated good-to-excellent, a drop from 38% at the end of December. Ratings declined in Colorado and Montana as well. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 34% of the U.S. crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Nov. 27, the lowest for that time of year since 2012. Over the winter, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government resumes weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Ratings improved marginally in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA on Monday 69% of the Illinois crop as good-to-excellent, up from 68% a month ago. Date Very Good/ released poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Excellent Colorado Jan. 30 7 17 38 35 3 38 Jan. 3 5 10 35 50 0 50 Year-ago 14 26 40 20 0 20 Illinois Jan. 30 3 3 25 53 16 69 Jan. 3 0 1 31 57 11 68 Year-ago 3 12 43 33 9 42 Kansas Jan. 30 20 27 32 19 2 21 Jan. 3 23 26 32 17 2 19 Year-ago 8 23 39 29 1 30 Kentucky Jan. 30 3 6 25 62 4 66 Jan. 3 5 7 25 59 4 63 Year-ago 1 2 12 73 12 85 Montana Jan. 30 1 1 82 15 1 16 Jan. 3 1 10 67 16 6 22 Year-ago 19 46 21 14 0 14 Nebraska Jan. 30 14 26 38 20 2 22 Jan. 3 10 26 46 16 2 18 Year-ago 8 11 45 33 3 36 N.Carolina Jan. 30 0 1 18 80 1 81 Jan. 3 0 0 18 75 7 82 Year-ago 0 3 23 66 8 74 North Dakota Jan. 30 0 3 56 41 0 41 Jan. 3 1 3 48 46 2 48 Year-ago 0 17 67 15 1 16 Oklahoma Jan. 30 14 20 49 16 1 17 Jan. 3 4 23 35 37 1 38 Year-ago 20 23 41 15 1 16 South Dakota Jan. 30 4 20 54 22 0 22 Jan. 3 5 16 63 16 0 16 Year-ago 3 6 60 30 1 31 Texas Jan. 30 26 26 34 13 1 14 Jan. 23 18 25 46 9 2 11 Jan. 3 na na na na na na Year-ago 46 25 22 7 0 7 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Uttaresh.V)

