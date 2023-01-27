Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures little changed as investors focus on central bank meetings
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Tuesday as caution prevailed across markets ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-U.S. Plains wheat ratings improve in Kansas, fall in Oklahoma -USDA
By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat improved modestly during January in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. Its key wheat region of the Plains is in the grip of a multi-year drought, although conditions relented a bit in some areas this month. Some 59% of U.S. winter wheat is produced in an area currently experiencing drought, the USDA said last week, compared with 69% a month ago. The USDA on Monday rated 21% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Jan. 29, up from 19% at the end of December. Monthly wheat ratings also improved in Nebraska and South Dakota. However, in Oklahoma, 17% of the state's wheat was rated good-to-excellent, a drop from 38% at the end of December. Ratings declined in Colorado and Montana as well. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 34% of the U.S. crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Nov. 27, the lowest for that time of year since 2012. Over the winter, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government resumes weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Ratings improved marginally in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA on Monday 69% of the Illinois crop as good-to-excellent, up from 68% a month ago. Date Very Good/ released poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Excellent Colorado Jan. 30 7 17 38 35 3 38 Jan. 3 5 10 35 50 0 50 Year-ago 14 26 40 20 0 20 Illinois Jan. 30 3 3 25 53 16 69 Jan. 3 0 1 31 57 11 68 Year-ago 3 12 43 33 9 42 Kansas Jan. 30 20 27 32 19 2 21 Jan. 3 23 26 32 17 2 19 Year-ago 8 23 39 29 1 30 Kentucky Jan. 30 3 6 25 62 4 66 Jan. 3 5 7 25 59 4 63 Year-ago 1 2 12 73 12 85 Montana Jan. 30 1 1 82 15 1 16 Jan. 3 1 10 67 16 6 22 Year-ago 19 46 21 14 0 14 Nebraska Jan. 30 14 26 38 20 2 22 Jan. 3 10 26 46 16 2 18 Year-ago 8 11 45 33 3 36 N.Carolina Jan. 30 0 1 18 80 1 81 Jan. 3 0 0 18 75 7 82 Year-ago 0 3 23 66 8 74 North Dakota Jan. 30 0 3 56 41 0 41 Jan. 3 1 3 48 46 2 48 Year-ago 0 17 67 15 1 16 Oklahoma Jan. 30 14 20 49 16 1 17 Jan. 3 4 23 35 37 1 38 Year-ago 20 23 41 15 1 16 South Dakota Jan. 30 4 20 54 22 0 22 Jan. 3 5 16 63 16 0 16 Year-ago 3 6 60 30 1 31 Texas Jan. 30 26 26 34 13 1 14 Jan. 23 18 25 46 9 2 11 Jan. 3 na na na na na na Year-ago 46 25 22 7 0 7 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
USDA December soybean crush seen at 188.0 million bushels
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely slowed in December from the prior month to 5.639 million short tons, or 188.0 million bushels, according to the average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The December crush...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm on winterkill fears, Black Sea uncertainty
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures inched higher on Monday, finding four-week highs on concerns for winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains as a cold snap is expected this week, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.52-1/2 a bushel, after reaching $7.62-1/2, its highest since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/2 cents to $8.73-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended the session unchanged at $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * For the week ended Jan. 26, the USDA inspected 445,433 tonnes of wheat, in line with analyst predictions ranging from 275,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Ukraine's 2023 wheat crop could fall to 12 to 15 million tonnes, from 20.2 million tonnes in 2022, according to a senior analyst and producer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasperd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
Indian wheat prices drop after Modi releases grain for flour millers
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in India, the world's biggest consumer of the grain after China, have dropped nearly 13% from record highs since the government offer last week of 3 million tonnes to bulk consumers such as flour millers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle firms on strong cash trade; inventory report expected
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strengthening cash trade and in anticipation of the U.S. Agriculture Department's biannual cattle inventory report, due out on Tuesday. "Historically, the cattle inventory report wouldn't be that big of a market mover. But it is a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
Agriculture Online
Danish Crown says Chinese pork demand subdued, set to cut 550 jobs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's consumption of pork remains subdued and normalization could take up to six months, said Danish Crown's CEO, who also told Reuters on Monday the company would lay off 550 staff in Denmark and Germany and cut capacity at its Essen plant by 40%. Chinese...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices down slightly amid greater supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were down slightly last week as supplies remained high, analysts said on Monday, although concerns about winter crops lingered amid colder weather. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $2 last week to $304 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Analysts flagged a downgrade in the 2023 crop forecast due to poorer weather conditions. Russian grain transport company Rusagrotrans lowered its wheat harvest estimates for 2023 by 1 million tonnes to 81.5 million tonnes, citing crop damage due to temperature fluctuations. "The formation of an ice crust pressed against the ground in a number of regions ... due to sharp temperature fluctuations increases the area of winter crops damage and reduces the yield of the remaining fields," Rusagrotrans analysts said. Exports remained high. The Sovecon agriculture consultancy saw Russian wheat exports in January of up to 3.8 million tonnes, compared with an average for the period of 2.7 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,425 rbls/t -25 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,800 rbls/t +525 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,500 rbls/t -500 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t -$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $723.27/t +$11.58 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.90 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Indonesia sees record coal exports of more than 500 mln tonnes in 2023
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday, a level that would mean record shipments out of the country. In 2022 Indonesia produced 687 million...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Indonesia assures B35 biodiesel won't squeeze cooking oil supply
B35 world's highest concentration for palm oil biodiesel. Indonesia urges cooking oil producers to ramp up supply. (Recast with chief econ minister on cooking oil supply) JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's chief economic minister on Tuesday assured no disruption in domestic cooking availability when a higher blend of palm oil-based fuel in biodiesel is launched on Feb. 1, seeking to allay concerns over supply and prices.
Agriculture Online
U.S. farming is more than 'go big or go out,' says ag secretary
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector...
Agriculture Online
FOCUS-From ashes to fly larvae, new ideas aim to revive farm soil
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 30 (Reuters) - As extreme weather and human activity degrade the world's arable land, scientists and developers are looking at new and largely unproven methods to save soil for agriculture. One company is injecting liquid clay into California desert to trap moisture and help fruit to grow,...
Agriculture Online
Brazil soybean harvest slowed by recent rains
Much anticipated rainfall returned to portions of Argentina in the fourth week of January, week-ending Jan. 28. However, not all areas received beneficial rainfall. Areas northwest of Buenos Aires saw the most substantial rainfall. In fact, this was one of the wettest final weeks of January in 30+ years for the Salta province, according to data from WeatherTrends360. More rainfall will be needed to reverse the current drought trends as Argentina struggles with one of the worst droughts in decades.
Comments / 0