Centerburg, OH

Knox Pages

Tough tussle: Hiland breaks free from Garaway

Hiland survived Garaway in a 43-36 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Hiland and Garaway played in a 47-27 game on February 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
SUGARCREEK, OH
Knox Pages

Ontario wins tense tussle with Pleasant

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Ontario did just enough to beat Pleasant 29-27 in Ohio girls basketball on January 28. Last season, Pleasant and Ontario squared off with January 29, 2022 at Ontario High School last season. For results, click here.
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

Back on trac: Taking a look at some tractors from the Knox County Agriculture Museum

MOUNT VERNON -- Sometimes I lose track of various planned History Knox columns, then rediscover them later when I’m tearing through my files searching for something to write about, usually only hours before my absolute drop-dead deadline (for all true journalists know that the editors don’t REALLY mean the first deadline or two they throw out there, right? Right? Uh oh.).
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Commissioners honor retirements of Sewall, Pyle

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Commissioners last week honored two employees who between them have given 21 years of service to Knox County citizens. Teresa Sewall retired Jan. 27 after 21 years of service with the Knox County Board of Elections. She started with the BOE in February 2008 and has performed various roles within the department through the years.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

