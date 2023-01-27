Police are pelted with bottles and bricks as Australia Day comes to a violent end in Perth

A crowd has pelted police with bottles, bricks and rocks in two ugly clashes resulting in several arrests to end Australia Day celebrations.

Rioters unleashed on authorities at Perth 's main train station around 10pm on Thursday night and again in Moore Street in the city's east after 1am on Friday morning.

The unrest followed an anti-Australia Day rally attended by more than 1,000 protesters held near the CBD station.

One of the rioters brandished a tomahawk during the intense stand-off, police said.

Authorities at the first disturbance were up against a crowd of 150 people who battered officers with rocks and bottles.

Police were reportedly trying to disperse two large groups who had been fighting.

Footage was posted to social media showing officers running with protective gear towards protesters before retreating.

The vision also showed police standing out on the street as rioters shouted abuse.

Video taken by 7News crews showed police wearing helmets and riot gear as officers tried to control the crowds.

No injuries were reported but several arrests were made.

Protesters later threw bricks and broken pavers at police in Moore Street, east Perth near McIver train station at 1.20am the next day.

Authorities were attempting to disperse the crowd when the rioters launched the projectiles at police.

Two officers were sent to hospital after being hurt in the brawl, one with a shoulder injury and the other with a head wound.

WA Police Senior Sergeant Adrian Fuller told ABC the safety of the public and police were put at risk.

'Police got additional resources and formed up some lines tactically to separate the persons and execute some arrests,' Senior Sergeant Fuller said.

'Those people were conveyed to Perth watch house to be charged.'

The riots came after a protest opposing Australia Day celebrations took place earlier in Forrest Place, the same location as the first riot.

Speakers called out authorities on social justice issues and talked about deaths in custody at the event.

The protest included traditional dance, a smoking ceremony and live music.

The Regional Operations Group (ROG), which assists police in public order incidents, bolstered police at both locations.

An 'Out of Control Gathering' was declared in the areas of the two incidents.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, 100,000 people gathered to celebrate Australia Day at Perth's Swan River in the CBD at 830pm, Perth Now reported.

Crowds enjoyed fireworks, drones and music on the night.