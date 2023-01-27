Duquesne fell for the fourth time in six Atlantic 10 games Saturday, as their defense struggled during a tough second half at UMass. The Dukes trailed by six at the half and cost themselves a chance to come back by giving up 48 points in the second half off an 87-79 loss to the Minutemen in Amherst, Mass. The home team used a 9-0 run early in the second half to take control and went on to lead by as many as 15 (55-40).

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO