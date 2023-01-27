ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

SpaceNews.com

House passes commercial remote sensing bill

WASHINGTON — The House Science Committee scored a bipartisan victory Jan. 30 with the passage of a minor commercial remote sensing bill even before the committee’s first meeting of the new Congress. The House passed by voice vote H.R. 290, the Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act of 2023,...
SpaceNews.com

Lockheed Martin to launch first demo of new mid-size bus

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin plans to launch the first demonstration mission of its new LM 400 mid-sized satellite bus in 2023, the company announced Jan. 31. The first demonstration bus will kick off a “regular series of self-funded on-orbit LM 400 technology demonstration missions,” the company said.
SpaceNews.com

NASA hits limits of space station utilization

WASHINGTON — NASA has effectively reached full utilization of the International Space Station given limitations on crew time and the ability to get cargo to and from the station, an agency official said Jan. 30. Speaking at a meeting of a National Academies committee working on the decadal survey...
SpaceNews.com

Space Development Agency issues draft solicitation for 72 satellites

WASHINGTON — The Space Development Agency is planning a new procurement of 72 satellites to continue to build out a military constellation in low Earth orbit. In a Jan. 31 draft solicitation, the agency seeks input from vendors interested in bidding for 72 satellites and supporting ground systems that will make up a portion of a planned 216-satellite Tranche 2 Transport Layer. Responses are due March 1.
SpaceNews.com

What future for the Space Launch System?

To great jubilation, NASA’s Space Launch System performed a spectacularly successful first test flight beginning Nov. 16, 2022. Almost a month later, after multiple distant orbits of Earth’s moon, the Orion capsule returned Dec. 11 to a safe splashdown and recovery. Does a successful first flight finally mean...

