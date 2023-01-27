Read full article on original website
JP says committees needed to address jail conditions, DeGray Lake area
This post has been updated to correct the type of facility the Corps had intended to build at the Lakeview Area and to include comments from Clark County Judge Troy Tucker. Pay raises, live streaming and the formation of committees to address issues at the jail and DeGray Lake will be the topic of conversation when Clark County justices of the peace convene for what is likely to be an eventful and long February meeting. Here’s a look at the upcoming meeting:
James Roderick “Rod” Chisholm
James Roderick “Rod” Chisholm, 80, passed from this life on Saturday, January 28, 2023, while at home with his loving family. Rod was known for his warmth, his kindness and his loving, outgoing personality. He loved the Lord and let the love of God show through him. Rod...
New book highlights Clark County’s mining history; reception scheduled Feb. 7
“Cinnabar Mining in Southwest Arkansas,” a new book from the Clark County Historical Association, will make its debut at a reception and book signing at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, at the historic Hollywood Methodist Church, on Highway 26 about 10 miles west of Arkadelphia. The softcover volume contains...
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit
The Arkansas Legislature is poised to increase the state’s homestead tax credit; the question: How much?. House Bill 1032 by Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton) would increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit from $375 a year to $425 in 2024. Fite explained his bill last week to the House Revenue...
Freezing rain expected Tuesday across Arkansas
National Weather Service (Little Rock) Only minor changes have been made to the configuration of warnings and advisories across the state. Areas along and north of I-40, east of Little Rock, could see lower ice amounts if more sleet develops. Precipitation type is a bit more uncertain along this corridor.
All four Columbia County escapees back in custody | magnoliarepoter.com
MAGNOLIA — All four prisoners who escaped early Monday from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility have been captured. The last remaining escapee, Rico Jermaine Rose, a suspect in a capital murder case, was taken into custody late Monday night, according to Sheriff Leroy Martin. There were no...
Q&A on The Arkadelphia Promise scholarship
After posting a story recently about the freshman to sophomore retention rates of the Arkadelphia High School graduates of 2021, we had some questions about the Arkadelphia Promise and how it helps local students. We sat down for a Q&A with Arkadelphia Promise Director Jason Jones for a conversation. We thought this would be a great reminder for those with school-age children and informative for those who have heard of the Arkadelphia Promise but aren’t sure how it helps our APSD students.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Entergy prepping for severe winter weather
LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas is staging crews, equipment and supplies in areas of the state likely to be the hardest hit in the coming days based on a forecast for sleet, freezing rain, and ice accumulations. In the event of power outages, the local workforce consisting of scouts, vegetation crews, linemen and more is prepared to begin restoration as quickly as they can safely do so. Additional resources from other mutual assistance energy companies have also been requested.
Thomas ‘Sonny’ Harris
Thomas “Sonny” Harris, age 73, of Okolona, passed from this life on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born September 17, 1949, in Portageville, MO, the son of the late Lester T. and Bonnie Hall Harris. Sonny was a...
Weather forces weekend changes for Tigers athletics
ARKADELPHIA — Due to inclement weather, changes have been made to this week and weekend’s schedule of events for Ouachita Baptist University’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams. The men’s and women’s basketball home games have been pushed back a day to accommodate safe travels for Ouachita’s opponents,...
