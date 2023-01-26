Read full article on original website
Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start
Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
Takeaways from another winless week for MU women's basketball
It was another fruitless week for Missouri women’s basketball, as the Tigers dropped their fifth and sixth consecutive games. What looked to be a lighter schedule against Georgia and Kentucky — both of which Missouri entered the week ahead of in the Southeastern Conference standings — ended up exacerbating a season-altering slump.
Spartans' relentless pressure sinks Boonville
ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
Missouri women's basketball can't contain Kentucky in sixth straight loss
Kentucky forced Missouri into 22 turnovers en route to a dominant 77-54 win in Lexington, Kentucky, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games. The Wildcats shot 51.8% from the floor compared to Missouri's 38.5%. Hayley Frank scored 21 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Tigers.
Relentless defensive pressure helps Tigers to win over ISU
Isiaih Mosley stole Iowa State’s first possession, which was an indicator of what was to come Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri led the country with 11.4 steals per game heading into its matchup against No. 12 Iowa State, while the Cyclones’ 9.7 takeaways per game ranked eighth.
Hot shooting helps Tigers to win over No. 12 Iowa State
Against one of the best defensive teams in the country, Missouri knew it was going to need to bring its A-game against No. 12 Iowa State, specifically from behind the arc. The Tigers did just that in their 78-61 win over the Cyclones as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Tolton boys wrestling wins Warrenton Tournament
Tolton boys wrestling won the Warrenton Tournament on Saturday in Warrenton with 203.5 points, edging second-place Hallsville, which finished with 200 points. It was the Trailblazers' last tournament ahead of districts. Christopher Ankenman (113 pounds), Brody Narron (132), Justus Martin (150) and Frank Hazelrigg (165) all finished first in their...
MU track and field wraps up competition at Indiana, Texas Tech meets
Missouri track and field had four top-three finishes in the final day of the Indiana Relays on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. Chris Conrad grabbed the Tigers' lone victory in the 800-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 48.17 seconds. Jonathan Schmidt placed sixth in the race in 1:51.02.
Justin Sykes named as MU softball's first director of player development
Missouri softball announced that it's adding a new support staff position — director of player development — on social media Sunday. The position will be filled by Justin Sykes, who is a MU senior and softball student manager. Sykes is currently one of four student managers and has...
One injured in shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
One adult is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop mobile home community Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Lt. Scott Alpers said one person is in custody but they are not releasing names at this time.
Randa Dumas Feb. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2023
Randa Sue Dumas, 84, passed away January 16, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia after a long life spent loving God, family, travel, and music. Randa was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hazen, Arkansas to Ralph and Dora Belle Sims and was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wayne Dumas, on July 20, 1957. They had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage when he passed away on May 26, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sims, Bill Sims (Jewel) and Joe Sims (Sybil). She is survived by her sister, Maribel McKinney (Ted), of Ruston, Louisiana, and brother-in-law Ernie Dumas (Elaine), of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Songs originally written by enslaved people performed in educational presentation
Following St. Luke United Methodist Church's Sunday service, the pews were still packed at 3 p.m. when Celestine Hayes began her presentation. The now-retired longtime Columbia Public Schools music teacher spent roughly an hour performing and discussing around 15 songs that were originally written and sung by enslaved people in North America.
Death notices for Jan. 30, 2023
Thomas Neil Odum, 75, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Ann Wright, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
First Christian Church hosts inaugural Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance
Columbia’s First Christian Church hosted its first ever Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance on Saturday evening. The event featured a traditional Scottish meal, live music, various toasts and readings, dancing and a raffle. To raise money for their annual middle school and high school service trips, young people in the church helped serve soup, neeps ‘n tatties, vegan haggis, salad and sticky toffee pudding to guests. At least 95 people, along with the church’s youth and their families, were in attendance.
Thank you for your support and take a look at what we're working on this spring
I want to thank you for your support for the Missourian’s NewsMatch campaign at the end of the year. We exceeded our goals and qualified for NewsMatch’s bonuses. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
County commission to host ARPA sessions
Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February. The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which...
City labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages
Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transport since 2006, when she suddenly went blind. “I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune said to a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
