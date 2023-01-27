Ashy Bines posts job ad for a 'part-time' personal assistant with long list of requirements

Fitness entrepreneur Ashy Bines is looking for a 'part-time' personal assistant with a long list of demands and no scheduled hours.

She posted a job advert on Seek for someone to fulfil three different roles - household helper, personal assistant and marketing coordinator - on a part-time basis.

The job ad asks for someone with a minimum of two years' experience as a personal assistant who is willing to work with the influencer, 32, for at least two years.

It is described as a 'part-time, multifaceted role, in a fun and creative environment aligned and integrated into social media'.

'The successful applicant will need to be extremely tech savvy and with a thorough understanding of the social media landscape and current trends.'

The 'about' section lists an array of tasks the successful applicant is expected to complete, including household chores, running errands, marketing coordination, stakeholder management and even event management.

Some other tasks involved in the position are invoice management, content creation and communication management.

The successful applicant is expected to 'collaborate with cross-functional teams' as well as do runs to the Post Office or Woolworths when needed.

Overall, Bines is searching for someone who can 'help ensure the organisation and companies run smoothly'.

'This job is day by day, anything can arise, and you may be needed,' the listing continues.

'You can be tasked for various things, at various times. You will not have a set schedule or set hours. Flexibility is a must day to day and week by week.'

The advertisement does not list a salary range. Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bines for comment.