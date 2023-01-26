ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican leadership team announced its committee chairs for the 2023-24 session, according to Republican House leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). “This process should have been completed on day one; however, Speaker Rozzi and his Democrat enablers refuse to complete even the most basic tasks expected...
