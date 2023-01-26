ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

MACVB elects Visit Keweenaw Exec to develop the visitor experience

KEWEENAW, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Michigan Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau elected a new position. Earlier this month Visit Keweenaw’s Executive Director, Brad Barnett, was elected to the board by voting members. According to data provided by the state, in 2021, around $100 million dollars was spent...
Marquette City Commission appoints Michael Larson to fill vacant seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Marquette City Commission appointed the newest commissioner Monday night to replace Evan Bonsall after he resigned earlier this month. Michael Larson was selected by the commission after one round of paper ballot voting. Larson was among seven candidates who applied for the vacant seat.
Pennsylvania woman injured in snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) — A Pennsylvania woman suffered “significant injuries” following a snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township on Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA. The 56-year-old woman was heading north...
Noquemanon Ski Marathon 25 years young

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Another successful ski weekend is in the books for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. With more than 1,100 entrants for all the races arrived at Ishpeming’s Al Quaal before making their way to the finish line at the Superior Dome in Marquette. The excitement was...
