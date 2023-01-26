Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
Keweenaw awards develop local nonprofits with annual grants up to $20,000
KEWEENAW, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Keweenaw Development Awards Program are part of an annual grant cycle that open up funding opportunities for local goverments and nonprofits to recieve support. The applications for the awards are due March 3rd. The annual grant cycle, awards up to $20,000 to nonprofits and...
wzmq19.com
MACVB elects Visit Keweenaw Exec to develop the visitor experience
KEWEENAW, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Michigan Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau elected a new position. Earlier this month Visit Keweenaw’s Executive Director, Brad Barnett, was elected to the board by voting members. According to data provided by the state, in 2021, around $100 million dollars was spent...
wzmq19.com
Marquette City Commission appoints Michael Larson to fill vacant seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Marquette City Commission appointed the newest commissioner Monday night to replace Evan Bonsall after he resigned earlier this month. Michael Larson was selected by the commission after one round of paper ballot voting. Larson was among seven candidates who applied for the vacant seat.
wzmq19.com
Insights: Marquette-Alger RESA offers expanded free preschool to eligible families
You can find out more about Marquette-Alger RESA and eligibility requirements for free preschool here. An open house will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Great Start location at 393 M-553 in the education wing of Lake Superior Christian Church.
wzmq19.com
Pennsylvania woman injured in snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) — A Pennsylvania woman suffered “significant injuries” following a snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township on Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA. The 56-year-old woman was heading north...
wzmq19.com
Noquemanon Ski Marathon 25 years young
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Another successful ski weekend is in the books for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. With more than 1,100 entrants for all the races arrived at Ishpeming’s Al Quaal before making their way to the finish line at the Superior Dome in Marquette. The excitement was...
Comments / 0