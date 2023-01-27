Read full article on original website
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
West Virginia Laboratory Manager Admits to Lying About Testing Public Water
The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., a company that purportedly tested public drinking water samples submitted to it pursuant to the Safe Drinking Water Act. In May 2021, the City of Martinsburg sent water samples to Miller’s laboratory for testing and Miller reported that she tested the samples and found them to be safe. Investigators then discovered that Miller did not test the samples because her laboratory equipment was not operational. The City of Martinsburg unwittingly reported the false test results to the State of West Virginia pursuant to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
Yuma Air Branch Aircrew and Border Patrol Partners Locate Suspected Active Shooter in Arizona
Two Yuma Air Branch AS350 crews responded to reports of a shooting at a nearby high school in Yuma, Arizona, on Monday. The aircrews partnered with U.S. Border Patrol agents to search the area and locate the suspected shooter. Yuma Air Branch received initial reports of a possible shooting at...
Public Safety Veteran Charles Werner Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
The Virginia Public Safety Innovation Center has honored Charles Werner with a Lifetime Achievement Award. “This award is really about all of you that have joined me along the way as mentors, colleagues and friends,” Werner said on LinkedIn. “There is nothing that I have accomplished alone. So thank all of you!”.
