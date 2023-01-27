The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., a company that purportedly tested public drinking water samples submitted to it pursuant to the Safe Drinking Water Act. In May 2021, the City of Martinsburg sent water samples to Miller’s laboratory for testing and Miller reported that she tested the samples and found them to be safe. Investigators then discovered that Miller did not test the samples because her laboratory equipment was not operational. The City of Martinsburg unwittingly reported the false test results to the State of West Virginia pursuant to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO