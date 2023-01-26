Read full article on original website
wzmq19.com
Growing the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Scholarship
Some Marquette County residents trekked through the woods yesterday in honor of a young Ishpeming boy who died by suicide last year. The Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk took place at Westwood High School yesterday from 4 – 7 pm. The community gathered and celebrated his life by doing what Tristan enjoyed the most, being outside with people he loved. Many who attended said, with the beautiful weather and sun shining bright it felt like he was there in spirit.
WLUC
New coffee shop cruises towards opening
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those living in Ishpeming will have a new spot to get a cup of coffee. Cruisin’ Coffee will be opening its doors in early March. This will be the second location after rebranding in Marquette in 2019. Cruisin’ Coffee’s co-owner Iver Johnson says that they...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
wzmq19.com
Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Welcomed its 411th Member
A new business joined the Dickinson area of Chamber of Commerce, making a total of 411 members. The business, NDM Systems, specializes in computer and information technology services, including web design and antivirus surveillance. Business owner, Nick DeMerse, was recently honored in downtown Iron Mountain for an official ribbon cutting...
WLUC
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
WLUC
‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People shared memories of Tara and Jerry Weaver during a breakfast fundraiser at the Eagles Club 1088 in Escanaba Sunday morning. The two were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game. Escanaba High School Class of 2023...
wzmq19.com
Noquemanon Ski Marathon 25 years young
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Another successful ski weekend is in the books for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. With more than 1,100 entrants for all the races arrived at Ishpeming’s Al Quaal before making their way to the finish line at the Superior Dome in Marquette. The excitement was...
WLUC
Iron Mountain raises more than $3K for grieving Escanaba family during ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two high school communities came together for a cause bigger than basketball. At halftime during the Iron Mountain-North Central varsity boys basketball game, Iron Mountain hosted a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser for the Weaver family. The team organized the fundraising event just days after...
wzmq19.com
GoFundMe for children whose parents died in car crash nears $100k
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – A GoFundMe page for the children whose parents died in a car crash is almost at its $100,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe page, Jerry and Tara Weaver were killed in a car crash on US-2 in Delta County last week while they were on their way to watch their son Lukas play basketball.
wzmq19.com
Marquette City Commission appoints Michael Larson to fill vacant seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Marquette City Commission appointed the newest commissioner Monday night to replace Evan Bonsall after he resigned earlier this month. Michael Larson was selected by the commission after one round of paper ballot voting. Larson was among seven candidates who applied for the vacant seat.
UpNorthLive.com
Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
wzmq19.com
Pennsylvania woman injured in snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) — A Pennsylvania woman suffered “significant injuries” following a snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township on Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA. The 56-year-old woman was heading north...
101 WIXX
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
2 killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Upper Peninsula
DELTA COUNTY, MI – Two people died Friday, Jan. 27 in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan State Police responded around 3:55 p.m. to the multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 2 in Delta County, according to a news release. Officials say a westbound semi-truck driver...
wzmq19.com
2 Killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 2 in Delta County
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A multiple vehicle crash in Delta County claimed the lives of two people Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. It was reported on US 2 near the Fishdam River in Garden Township around 3:55 p.m. A white Toyota SUV and a black Chevrolet SUV...
