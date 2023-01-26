ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

wzmq19.com

Growing the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Scholarship

Some Marquette County residents trekked through the woods yesterday in honor of a young Ishpeming boy who died by suicide last year. The Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk took place at Westwood High School yesterday from 4 – 7 pm. The community gathered and celebrated his life by doing what Tristan enjoyed the most, being outside with people he loved. Many who attended said, with the beautiful weather and sun shining bright it felt like he was there in spirit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

New coffee shop cruises towards opening

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those living in Ishpeming will have a new spot to get a cup of coffee. Cruisin’ Coffee will be opening its doors in early March. This will be the second location after rebranding in Marquette in 2019. Cruisin’ Coffee’s co-owner Iver Johnson says that they...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Welcomed its 411th Member

A new business joined the Dickinson area of Chamber of Commerce, making a total of 411 members. The business, NDM Systems, specializes in computer and information technology services, including web design and antivirus surveillance. Business owner, Nick DeMerse, was recently honored in downtown Iron Mountain for an official ribbon cutting...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
ISHPEMING, MI
wzmq19.com

Noquemanon Ski Marathon 25 years young

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Another successful ski weekend is in the books for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. With more than 1,100 entrants for all the races arrived at Ishpeming’s Al Quaal before making their way to the finish line at the Superior Dome in Marquette. The excitement was...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

GoFundMe for children whose parents died in car crash nears $100k

ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – A GoFundMe page for the children whose parents died in a car crash is almost at its $100,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe page, Jerry and Tara Weaver were killed in a car crash on US-2 in Delta County last week while they were on their way to watch their son Lukas play basketball.
ESCANABA, MI
wzmq19.com

Marquette City Commission appoints Michael Larson to fill vacant seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Marquette City Commission appointed the newest commissioner Monday night to replace Evan Bonsall after he resigned earlier this month. Michael Larson was selected by the commission after one round of paper ballot voting. Larson was among seven candidates who applied for the vacant seat.
MARQUETTE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
ESCANABA, MI
wzmq19.com

Pennsylvania woman injured in snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) — A Pennsylvania woman suffered “significant injuries” following a snowmobile crash in Ishpeming Township on Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA. The 56-year-old woman was heading north...
ISHPEMING, MI
101 WIXX

U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured

DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
wzmq19.com

2 Killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 2 in Delta County

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A multiple vehicle crash in Delta County claimed the lives of two people Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. It was reported on US 2 near the Fishdam River in Garden Township around 3:55 p.m. A white Toyota SUV and a black Chevrolet SUV...
GLADSTONE, MI

