Ashland County, OH

Area students ready for Ashland County Spelling Bee

By Ashland Times Gazette
 4 days ago
Area sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will compete Tuesday evening, in the annual Ashland County Spelling Bee, according to a news release from the Tri-County Educational Service Center, the event coordinator.

The competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center and will include two divisions (sixth and seventh-eighth grades) with a short intermission between each.

In case of inclement weather, the bee will be rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.

The pronouncer for this year’s competition is Victoria Birk, International Baccalaureate Program coordinator. Tri-County ESC judges are Andrew Johnson, Kris Pipes-Perone and Beth Gaubatz.

Student participants are:

Toby Owens, Ashland Christian School; Bella Briggs, Ashland Middle School; Anna Grissinger, Ashland Middle School; Channing Goodwin, Hillsdale Middle School; William Lewellen, Hillsdale Middle School; Owen Baker, C.E. Budd Elementary School; Shelby Garman, C.E. Budd Elementary School; Macklin Ross, Mapleton Middle School; Maddy Runals, Mapleton Middle School; Jacob Snay, St. Edward School, Istvan (Steve) Szijarto, Ashland Christian School; Hayden Parsons, Hillsdale Middle School; Rebecca Tucker; Hillsdale Middle School; Adam Carroll, Loudonville High School; Amelia Ashley, Mapleton Middle School; Tyler Hartzler, Mapleton Middle School; Mary Hamilton St. Edward School.

