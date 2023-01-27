WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault that occurred Friday night in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 1900 Block of 16th Street. The victim was assaulted and the suspects left the scene with the victim’s property. A nearby surveillance camera captured one of the suspects. If you have any information about this incident please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.

