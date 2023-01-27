Read full article on original website
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Keimone Black, 29, of Youngstown.
D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault that occurred Friday night in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 1900 Block of 16th Street. The victim was assaulted and the suspects left the scene with the victim’s property. A nearby surveillance camera captured one of the suspects. If you have any information about this incident please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Police Search For Robbery And Assault Suspect Captured On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, DC MPD detectives are asking for help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Northeast D.C. Friday. The suspect approached the victim just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of Nannie Burroughs Avenue. The victim was threatened with a handgun by the suspect. The suspect took property from the victim and quickly left the scene in a vehicle. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
Arlington teen arrested after another teen shot to death in Alexandria
A 17-year-old Arlington boy is in custody after another teen was shot to death in an Alexandria hotel over the weekend. The shooting happened Friday night on an upper floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Alexandria Pentagon South Hotel, along I-395 near the Mark Center, according to scanner traffic. The...
WUSA
Montgomery County Executive Elrich announce $800,00 awarded to nonprofit, organizations to deter hate crimes
Montgomery Co. Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by local leaders on Monday, Jan. 30. for the announcement of the awarding of $800,000 in grants.
Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
clarksvilletoday.com
Brittney Kennedy jailed after jumping bond on theft/probation violation case
33-year-old Brittney Kennedy failed to show up for court for a drug-related probation violation on a theft case from 2022. She filed a motion to have her warrant recalled after she jumped bond and also failed to show up for that court date. Jamie Thomas and his bounty hunter team say they beat on her door for several minutes this week until she eventually opened the door and surrendered herself to them.
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
Inside Nova
Republican Lowery running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney
A defense attorney wants to take over as Prince William County’s top prosecutor. Republican Matt Lowery plans to challenge Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in November’s election. “Amy Ashworth has made policy choices quite intentionally that have run the commonwealth’s attorney’s office into the ground,” he said....
D.C. Police Release Photos of Murder Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Metro Police Department Homicide Branch has released photos of a murder suspect in a shooting that left 23-year-old Keshon Cornish dead on January 19th. Police arrived at the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. shortly after 5:30 to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect. If you have any information about the shooting or recognize the suspect, please take no action but call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post D.C. Police Release Photos of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old charged in hatchet attack in Arnold
Arnold, MD – A 17-year-old was charged following an incident that involved menacing others with a hatchet and damaging a vehicle. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold. Officers arrived on scene shortly after 1 pm. During an interaction with the victims, he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them. During the confrontation, the suspect made threats to shoot the victims. The suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle with the hatchet before leaving. Officers were able to The post 17-year-old charged in hatchet attack in Arnold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police: Man stabbed to death by teen trying to stop him from assaulting his mother
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a teenager has been released after the deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment on Janna Lee Avenue by a teenager who reportedly said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. He told officers the stabbing happened while his mother's boyfriend was trying to assault her.
alexandriava.gov
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols
Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. The post Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times appeared first on Shore News Network.
