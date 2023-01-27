ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Police investigating homicide in Anaheim

By KCAL-News Staff
 4 days ago

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred in Anaheim early Thursday morning.

According to Anaheim Police Department, a man was discovered by passerby on Earl Street, just south of the 91 Freeway at around 7:20 a.m.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"We don't believe it was a traffic collision," said APD Sergeant Jon McClintock, who said that the man appeared to be the victim of a violent crime.

Officers are searching for witnesses or additional passerby who may have seen what occurred or tried to help the man before the first report was made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (714) 765-1900.

CBS LA

