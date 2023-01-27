The Hornets improved to 13-2 with a come-from-behind 66-64 win over Wheatland-Chili on Monday. "The boys were a part of another great game," said Coach Ryan Stehlar. "Scott Lund (Wheatland coach) does an amazing job year in and year out, building solid teams. We knew going into this game, it was going to be a battle. Being down late in the 4th quarter, we needed to make some plays to give ourselves a chance. The boys listened to adjustments, and we were fortunate to get extra time in OT. Again, we had to play disciplined basketball. Both teams made big plays for an exciting finish. I'm proud of the effort, heart, and pride the boys took tonight."

OAKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO