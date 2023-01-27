Read full article on original website
The Batavian
John Lemuel Sackett, Jr.
John Lemuel Sackett, Jr. died at home January 2nd, 2023. Born July 18, 1928, the third child and only son to John L. Sackett and Florence Minerva Wells Sackett of Riga, NY. Raised with three sisters on a farm, after attending Alfred State College, John hitchhiked to Kansas State University (BS) and served in the intelligence service of the US Army during the Korean War. He married Jean E. Lovejoy in 1956 and worked as a dairy farm manager before buying and moving to their own farm in Byron with their three children- Deborah (Jay Miller), John III (Rose)- both deceased- and Charles (Amy).
The Batavian
Joanne M. Deane
Joanne M. (Heiler) Deane, RN., passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born in Batavia on July 3, 1935, to the late George and Genevieve (Ebelhare) Heiler. In addition to her parents, Joanne is predeceased by her sister, Gail Terrill; son-in-law James Konfederath; granddaughter Stephanie Konfederath and grandson, Dr. Dustin Nemec.
Torch Relay for Empire Games reaches Batavia
The Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay passed through Batavia on Tuesday, with a visit to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arenda during a Ramparts practice. One of the Ramparts coaches, Mark Kuntz, carried the torch around the rink and Rampart players skated along with him. This is the second year the torch has been brought to The McCarthy.
The Batavian
Jeanette M. Radley
Jeanette M. Radley, 91 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday (January 26, 2023) while visiting family in Colorado. She was born March 26, 1931 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late Stanley and Eleanor Gorecki Kosciolek. She attended Jackson Elementary School, and Batavia High School, where she was...
The Batavian
V.R. (Jim) DiSalvo
On Thursday, January 26th, 2023, V.R. (Jim) DiSalvo, loving husband and father of five, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at age 85. Jim was born June 19, 1937, in Batavia, NY to the late Salvatore and Mary Kathleen (Miller) DiSalvo. Jim was an avid motorcyclist, businessman, and lover of all things Christmas.
The Batavian
Patrick Camelio
Bergen ~ Peacefully at home with his family, Pat passed away on January 26th, just shy of his 80th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents; Salvatore and Rose Camelio; sons, Patrick and Peter Camelio; brother, Joseph Camelio and brother-in-law, Frank DiQuattro. Pat is survived by his wife of almost...
The Batavian
Katherine "Kay" M. Ognibene
Katherine “Kay” M. Ognibene, 96 of Batavia, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia. She was born December 19, 1926 in Batavia, to the late Paul and Mary (DeCarlo) Martino. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Samuel Ognibene, along with all of her siblings.
Le Roy Central School considers merger with Cal-Mum/B-B
Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly asked students and parents to consider a few things during his talk this week about a potential merger of the district’s football program. First, he didn’t want their immediate feedback, but, rather, he wanted the stats and details he was to provide to marinate for a while before they shared their comments and concerns. The deadline for feedback is Feb. 13.
Former County Legislator John Sackett passes away at 94
Former County Legislator John Sackett died Jan. 2, according to an obituary published today. He was 94. Sackett also served as Town Supervisor in Byron. Born in Riga, Sacket attended Alfred State College, and Kansas State University.
The Batavian
Donald R. Jackson Sr.
Donald R. Jackson Sr., 63, passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Donald was greatly loved by his family and friends. He loved repairing and working on all types of vehicles. He enjoyed being outside, mowing lawns, fishing, just working with his hands while talking to people. He never passed up a conversation or spending time with his special friend, his pug Simon, who never left his side.
The Batavian
Batavia Downs sets a new all-time betting mark on Monday
It was a historic day for the oldest lighted harness track in North America on Monday (Jan. 30) after the bettors came out in force and pumped $340,602 through the windows (from all sources) on 13 races to set a new all-time single card betting mark at Batavia Downs. That total is the highest handle since Western Regional Off Track Betting reopened the Downs in 2002 and surpassed the old total of $339,000, which was realized over 14 races during the 2019 New York Sire Stakes Night of Champions finals.
County legislators agree to a Walkability Academy
Some county legislators agreed, albeit reservedly, to walk the walk Monday when it comes to participating in a Healthy Places By Design Walkability Academy.
City ambulance? How about an ambulance in the city: suggested during budget talks
Monday evening’s city budget talks took a step back in time, slightly dé·jà vu in reverse when it came to the city fire and police departments. City Councilman Paul Viele suggested the possibility of having one ambulance on reserve just in city limits.
It didn't take long after cars arrived in Batavia for gas stations to follow
In 1900 only 4,000 cars existed in the United States. However, by 1905 there were 25,000 cars manufactured in the United States. The world’s first filling stations began opening the same year.
United picks up back-to-back wins over the weekend
Batavia Notre Dame United posted a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Canandaigua 5-1 on Friday and Webster Thomas 4-2 on Saturday. In Friday's game: Period 1 Canandaigua Academy - DJ Spychalski (Josh Barnes) 9:24 Period 2 Batavia Notre Dame United - Ivan Milovidov (power play) (Cooper Hamilton, Alex Johnson) 0:07 Period 3
The Batavian
O-A pulls out 66-64 win over Wheatland-Chili
The Hornets improved to 13-2 with a come-from-behind 66-64 win over Wheatland-Chili on Monday. "The boys were a part of another great game," said Coach Ryan Stehlar. "Scott Lund (Wheatland coach) does an amazing job year in and year out, building solid teams. We knew going into this game, it was going to be a battle. Being down late in the 4th quarter, we needed to make some plays to give ourselves a chance. The boys listened to adjustments, and we were fortunate to get extra time in OT. Again, we had to play disciplined basketball. Both teams made big plays for an exciting finish. I'm proud of the effort, heart, and pride the boys took tonight."
