890kdxu.com
Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023
Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
kmyu.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
This Utah Ski Resort Has All of the Powder With None of the Lift Lines
Want a mountain (almost) all to yourself? Head to Sundance Mountain Resort.
890kdxu.com
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
KSLTV
Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A blast of arctic air brought sub-zero temperatures to parts of northern Utah, with Peter Sinks being named the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Monday. The wind chill dropped temperatures in the Cache County sinkhole to -59 degrees at 5 a.m. Monday.
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
KSLTV
Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site
JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.
ksl.com
I-84 in Box Elder County reopens after winter storm closure; some Utah school openings delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather conditions and crashes closed Interstate 84 for hours in both directions in Box Elder County between Howell and Tremonton on Sunday night. The road reopened at about 10:30 p.m. The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take it slowly during the Monday...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah
Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
24 human-triggered avalanches occurred on Saturday across Utah; one injury, six people buried
UTAH — According to the Utah Avalanche Center, there were 24 human-triggered avalanches on Saturday, at least 13 of which occurred in the Salt Lake region. While six people were […]
ABC 4
A blast of arctic air is bringing dangerous cold to Northern Utah early this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Bitter cold temperatures coupled with breezy to blustery winds are generating dangerously cold wind chill values this morning in Northern Utah. The coldest values will be along the Northern Wasatch Front and north to the Idaho Stateline where wind chill values...
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
Wind Chill Warnings issued for Utah as cold strikes
The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah due to the arrival of arctic air blowing through the state. Temperatures will already be cold, but with the wind, things could get very unsafe if you're not careful.
Active skies for the weekend – see how it affects your area
After overnight snow showers, we see showery activity dwindle through Saturday, with another storm system targeting the state on Sunday.
