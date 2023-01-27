ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 3

Related
890kdxu.com

Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023

Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?

Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah

Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?

A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wind Chill Warnings issued for Utah as cold strikes

The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah due to the arrival of arctic air blowing through the state. Temperatures will already be cold, but with the wind, things could get very unsafe if you're not careful.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy