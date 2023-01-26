ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
