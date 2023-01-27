Read full article on original website
'I still feel like I'm on another planet': Sabalenka steps out with Australian Open trophy
Cloud 9 looks an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka. The newly crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrops.
Champions Corner: How Aryna Sabalenka learned a new way to fight
MELBOURNE, Australia -- When Aryna Sabalenka burst on to the Hologic WTA Tour, her brand of heavy power and fiery competitive instincts were on full display. She roared with every winner. She brandished a fierce tiger tattoo on her right forearm. She seemed unafraid of anything and anyone and she had the striking talent to back it up.
Set for a Top 10 debut, Rybakina confident the best is to come
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina leaves Melbourne Park with her head held high and her eyes firmly focused ahead. The 23--year-old narrowly lost out on a second major title in seven months after losing to World No.5 Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Saturday night.
Rankings Watch: Rybakina makes Top 10 debut, Sabalenka returns to No.2
The first Grand Slam tournament of the 2023 season is complete, with brand new Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka spearheading a number of significant moves in the latest edition of the WTA Rankings. Sabalenka returns to her career-high ranking of No.2. In her past three tournaments, the 24-year-old has collected...
Get the Gear: Check out Sabalenka's look in Melbourne
Ayrna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win against Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open. Check out Sabalenka's look and her gear during her two-week run in Melbourne. Australian Open reaction. Sabalenka made a splash on the court with her Nike Women's Spring Slam Dress and...
