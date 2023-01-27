ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 81

The Natural
3d ago

I probably don't agree with her on 90% of her votes while in the House. That being said, I do admire her for standing up for what she believes in. The great majority of politicians today are afraid to do that. They are too afraid of losing their cushy jobs.

Reply(4)
20
E.roc45
4d ago

she is a very strong lady , and she is what American people need in this country to keep the corruption out of politics 👏, thanks ms.lizz American future shines bright with a person like you. God 🙌

Reply(6)
32
Ricky Douglas
3d ago

Yes She's standing up for what's right A true American🇺🇸 I'm a Democrat And If she ran for president I will vote for her🇺🇸

Reply(3)
22
Related
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making

Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

949K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy