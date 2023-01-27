ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Outraged After Joel Embiid Gets Snubbed As 2023 All-Star Starter

By Aaron Abhishek
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was one of the players reacting to the snub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFM9V_0kSwWVBC00

In what comes as an absolute shocker, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was snubbed as an All-Star starter. The Sixers' center was not among the five players announced Thursday night as East's starters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum finished ahead of him in East frontcourt voting. Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving were the starting backcourt.

Per NBC Sports , Embiid finished fourth in fan voting for the East's frontcourt, getting just over 4.9 million votes. Embiid ranked third in both the player and the media voting. In the West, Stephen Curry , Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, and Nikola Jokic are the starters.

This led to serious outrage on social media with players and fans taking to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment. One of them was Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Ngl . @JoelEmbiid not starting is nuts

Following these developments, the NBA’s head coaches will also pick seven reserves — two guards, three frontcourt players, along with two wild cards — per conference and these will be announced next Thursday, Feb. 2.

NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid Not Named As An All-Star

It was pure displeasure that was expressed on social media after the 2023 NBA All-Star Starters were revealed. Embiid has been the cornerstone for the Sixers averaging 33.4 points this season coupled with 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The stellar run has put him in MVP contention , and it's worth noting that Embiid had back-to-back MVP runner-up years. Needless to say, fans were furious.

Embiid's omission isn't the only startling news for fans as they even had their thoughts on the likes of Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not making the cut.

The All-Star Game is set to take place on February  19 in Salt Lake City. Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams immediately before the game.

