Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 54, Galva 32
Arcola 65, Arthur Christian 36
Athens 42, Auburn 20
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego East 59
Aurora Central Catholic 49, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37
Batavia 59, Glenbard North 29
Beecher def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit
Benton 45, Harrisburg 24
Bethalto Civic Memorial 40, Triad 39
Bolingbrook 36, Lincoln-Way East 29
Breese Central 53, Roxana 19
Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 22
Brimfield 64, Biggsville West Central 57
Carlyle 66, Sparta 36
Casey-Westfield 53, Lawrenceville 38
Century 56, Hardin County 20
Cerro Gordo 66, ALAH 52
Champaign St. Thomas More 68, Rantoul 35
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 43, Chicago Marshall 25
Chicago (Clark) 62, Chicago (Austin) 46
Chicago (Comer) 78, Chicago Sullivan 16
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 45, Clemente 32
Chicago King 53, Senn 36
Christopher 56, Wayne City 28
Clifton Central 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
Coal City 48, Streator 26
Columbia 62, Salem 34
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 54, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 51
Cullom Tri-Point 46, Donovan 26
Dupo 54, Lebanon 28
East St. Louis 49, Collinsville 43
Edwards County 49, Carmi White County 37
Edwardsville 45, Belleville East 31
Effingham 50, Mattoon 46
Eldorado 49, Hamilton County 48
Elmwood 36, Astoria/VIT Co-op 18
Eureka 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21
Farina South Central 68, Dieterich 66
Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52
Fithian Oakwood 46, Westville 33
Foreman 32, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 30
Forreston 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 31
Freeburg 63, Central (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 31
Freeport (Aquin) 39, Pecatonica 34
Fulton 31, Milledgeville 25
Galesburg 44, Quincy 34
Geneseo 45, Sterling 19
Geneva 54, St. Charles North 46
Glenbard East 44, West Chicago 25
Glenbard South 39, Aurora (East) 29
Goreville 50, Du Quoin 45
Grant Park 42, Kankakee Trinity Academy 9
Greenfield 43, Granite City 38
Greenville 65, Carlinville 45
Havana 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 16
Herscher 41, Wilmington 30
Heyworth 45, El Paso-Gridley 30
Hillsboro 71, Gillespie 39
Hinckley-Big Rock 75, Aurora Math-Science 18
Holy Trinity 54, Providence-St. Mel 22
Hononegah 63, Belvidere North 18
Hoopeston 33, Gilman Iroquois West 29
Hope Academy 60, CICS-Northtown 18
Illinois Valley Central 40, Tolono Unity 29
Indian Creek 44, Kirkland Hiawatha 38
Johnston City 60, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 34
Joliet West 65, Plainfield Central 35
Julian 48, Chicago Little Village 18
Kankakee Grace Christian 48, Momence 18
Kewanee 52, St. Bede 50
Lake Park 52, Wheaton North 46
Larkin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 29
LeRoy 59, Tri-Valley 58
Lena-Winslow 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 33
Lincoln Way Central 59, Mother McAuley 55
Lincoln Way West 45, Andrew 42
Macomb 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 33
Mahomet-Seymour 74, Charleston 13
Marengo 43, Richmond-Burton 12
Marion 61, Mounds Meridian 29
Marissa/Coulterville 38, Valmeyer 27
Maroa-Forsyth 71, Illini Central 45
Massac County 75, Herrin 45
McGivney Catholic High School 58, Nokomis 42
Mendota 45, Sterling Newman 34
Minooka 43, Oswego 28
Moline 50, United Township High School 38
Morgan Park 43, Chicago (Jones) 13
Mount Vernon 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35
Moweaqua Central A&M 62, Warrensburg-Latham 44
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 67, Pittsfield 34
Naperville Central 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 52
Nashville 54, Carterville 25
New Athens 49, Steeleville 37
Newark 42, Somonauk 30
North Clay 59, Sandoval 38
O’Fallon 51, Alton 38
Oak Forest 49, Argo 37
Oak Lawn Richards 40, Bremen 26
Okawville 61, Chester 27
Olney (Richland County) 31, Newton 26
Orangeville 43, Durand 9
Orion 49, Hall 33
Orr def. Chicago ( SSICP), forfeit
Ottawa 52, Kaneland 33
Ottawa Marquette 43, Henry 18
Pana 45, Litchfield 29
Paris 39, Mt. Carmel 28
Pearl City 20, Dakota 9
Peoria (H.S.) 56, Normal Community 35
Peoria Notre Dame 83, Urbana 29
Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 21
Petersburg PORTA 56, Stanford Olympia 27
Polo 40, Amboy 36
Pontiac 45, Lexington 38
Pope County 47, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 18
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 34
Princeville 49, Midland 23
Reavis 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 23
Rich Township 54, Thornridge 43
Ridgewood 35, Regina 33
Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 53, 2OT
Rockridge 20, Monmouth-Roseville 13
Rolling Meadows 62, Elk Grove 20
Romeoville 62, Plainfield South 34
Sandburg 37, Lockport 34
Shakamak, Ind. 60, OPH 23
Skokie (Ida Crown) 55, North Shore Country Day 43
South Beloit 38, Westminster Christian 24
Springfield Lutheran 49, Pawnee 43
St. Francis 53, St. Viator 47
Stagg 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37
Staunton 53, Piasa Southwestern 13
Stevenson 53, Mundelein 22
Thornton Fractional South 82, Tinley Park 17
Thornwood 54, Kankakee 28
Trenton Wesclin 43, Red Bud 29
Tri-County 58, Cumberland 37
Urbana University 48, Normal Calvary 26
Vandalia 64, North-Mac 45
Walther Christian Academy 70, Josephinum 37
Watseka (coop) 38, Armstrong 32
Waubonsie Valley 73, Metea Valley 40
Westmont 58, Chicago Christian 43
Williamsville 34, Riverton 27
Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 23
Woodlawn 48, Bluford Webber 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
