Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 54, Galva 32

Arcola 65, Arthur Christian 36

Athens 42, Auburn 20

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego East 59

Aurora Central Catholic 49, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

Batavia 59, Glenbard North 29

Beecher def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Benton 45, Harrisburg 24

Bethalto Civic Memorial 40, Triad 39

Bolingbrook 36, Lincoln-Way East 29

Breese Central 53, Roxana 19

Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 22

Brimfield 64, Biggsville West Central 57

Carlyle 66, Sparta 36

Casey-Westfield 53, Lawrenceville 38

Century 56, Hardin County 20

Cerro Gordo 66, ALAH 52

Champaign St. Thomas More 68, Rantoul 35

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 43, Chicago Marshall 25

Chicago (Clark) 62, Chicago (Austin) 46

Chicago (Comer) 78, Chicago Sullivan 16

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 45, Clemente 32

Chicago King 53, Senn 36

Christopher 56, Wayne City 28

Clifton Central 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Coal City 48, Streator 26

Columbia 62, Salem 34

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 54, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 51

Cullom Tri-Point 46, Donovan 26

Dupo 54, Lebanon 28

East St. Louis 49, Collinsville 43

Edwards County 49, Carmi White County 37

Edwardsville 45, Belleville East 31

Effingham 50, Mattoon 46

Eldorado 49, Hamilton County 48

Elmwood 36, Astoria/VIT Co-op 18

Eureka 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21

Farina South Central 68, Dieterich 66

Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52

Fithian Oakwood 46, Westville 33

Foreman 32, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 30

Forreston 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 31

Freeburg 63, Central (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 31

Freeport (Aquin) 39, Pecatonica 34

Fulton 31, Milledgeville 25

Galesburg 44, Quincy 34

Geneseo 45, Sterling 19

Geneva 54, St. Charles North 46

Glenbard East 44, West Chicago 25

Glenbard South 39, Aurora (East) 29

Goreville 50, Du Quoin 45

Grant Park 42, Kankakee Trinity Academy 9

Greenfield 43, Granite City 38

Greenville 65, Carlinville 45

Havana 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 16

Herscher 41, Wilmington 30

Heyworth 45, El Paso-Gridley 30

Hillsboro 71, Gillespie 39

Hinckley-Big Rock 75, Aurora Math-Science 18

Holy Trinity 54, Providence-St. Mel 22

Hononegah 63, Belvidere North 18

Hoopeston 33, Gilman Iroquois West 29

Hope Academy 60, CICS-Northtown 18

Illinois Valley Central 40, Tolono Unity 29

Indian Creek 44, Kirkland Hiawatha 38

Johnston City 60, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 34

Joliet West 65, Plainfield Central 35

Julian 48, Chicago Little Village 18

Kankakee Grace Christian 48, Momence 18

Kewanee 52, St. Bede 50

Lake Park 52, Wheaton North 46

Larkin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 29

LeRoy 59, Tri-Valley 58

Lena-Winslow 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 33

Lincoln Way Central 59, Mother McAuley 55

Lincoln Way West 45, Andrew 42

Macomb 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 33

Mahomet-Seymour 74, Charleston 13

Marengo 43, Richmond-Burton 12

Marion 61, Mounds Meridian 29

Marissa/Coulterville 38, Valmeyer 27

Maroa-Forsyth 71, Illini Central 45

Massac County 75, Herrin 45

McGivney Catholic High School 58, Nokomis 42

Mendota 45, Sterling Newman 34

Minooka 43, Oswego 28

Moline 50, United Township High School 38

Morgan Park 43, Chicago (Jones) 13

Mount Vernon 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35

Moweaqua Central A&M 62, Warrensburg-Latham 44

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 67, Pittsfield 34

Naperville Central 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 52

Nashville 54, Carterville 25

New Athens 49, Steeleville 37

Newark 42, Somonauk 30

North Clay 59, Sandoval 38

O’Fallon 51, Alton 38

Oak Forest 49, Argo 37

Oak Lawn Richards 40, Bremen 26

Okawville 61, Chester 27

Olney (Richland County) 31, Newton 26

Orangeville 43, Durand 9

Orion 49, Hall 33

Orr def. Chicago ( SSICP), forfeit

Ottawa 52, Kaneland 33

Ottawa Marquette 43, Henry 18

Pana 45, Litchfield 29

Paris 39, Mt. Carmel 28

Pearl City 20, Dakota 9

Peoria (H.S.) 56, Normal Community 35

Peoria Notre Dame 83, Urbana 29

Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 21

Petersburg PORTA 56, Stanford Olympia 27

Polo 40, Amboy 36

Pontiac 45, Lexington 38

Pope County 47, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 18

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 34

Princeville 49, Midland 23

Reavis 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 23

Rich Township 54, Thornridge 43

Ridgewood 35, Regina 33

Rock Island 56, Rock Island Alleman 53, 2OT

Rockridge 20, Monmouth-Roseville 13

Rolling Meadows 62, Elk Grove 20

Romeoville 62, Plainfield South 34

Sandburg 37, Lockport 34

Shakamak, Ind. 60, OPH 23

Skokie (Ida Crown) 55, North Shore Country Day 43

South Beloit 38, Westminster Christian 24

Springfield Lutheran 49, Pawnee 43

St. Francis 53, St. Viator 47

Stagg 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37

Staunton 53, Piasa Southwestern 13

Stevenson 53, Mundelein 22

Thornton Fractional South 82, Tinley Park 17

Thornwood 54, Kankakee 28

Trenton Wesclin 43, Red Bud 29

Tri-County 58, Cumberland 37

Urbana University 48, Normal Calvary 26

Vandalia 64, North-Mac 45

Walther Christian Academy 70, Josephinum 37

Watseka (coop) 38, Armstrong 32

Waubonsie Valley 73, Metea Valley 40

Westmont 58, Chicago Christian 43

Williamsville 34, Riverton 27

Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 23

Woodlawn 48, Bluford Webber 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

