Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 59, Dieterich 48

Beardstown 58, Rushville-Industry 51

Belleville East 65, Granite City 57

Calhoun 74, Midwest Central 70

Chicago (Butler) 55, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 35

Chicago (Christ the King) 104, Cristo Rey 11

Chicago (Comer) 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 47

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 59, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 27

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 46

Chicago (Soto) High School 52, Spry Community 9

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 70, Chicago (Alcott) 50

Chicago Ag Science 60, Beecher 36

Chicago Phoenix Academy 55, Rickover Naval 45

Conant 44, Hoffman Estates 41

Curie 50, Simeon 48

Dixon 41, Winnebago 35

Dunbar 70, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 40

Englewood STEM 59, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 43

Farina South Central 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42

Fremd 62, Barrington 60

Griggsville-Perry 45, Carrollton 35

Hancock 40, Juarez 37

Kenwood 71, Phillips 44

La Salle-Peru 61, Streator 46

Northside Prep 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 58

Palatine 62, Schaumburg 38

Peoria Christian 60, Normal Calvary 29

Petersburg PORTA 52, Pittsfield 43

Plano 59, Coal City 52

Pope County 70, Carrier Mills 45

Prospect 56, Wheeling 37

Providence 47, Morris 40

Putnam County 53, Woodland 24

Raby 62, Chicago Vocational 60

Reavis 52, Blue Island Eisenhower 45

Richards 60, Air Force Academy 52

Rockford Christian 76, Rockford Lutheran 70

Rolling Meadows 60, Hersey 32

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Springfield 38

Sandwich 55, Oregon 44

Shepard 80, St. Anne 68

Springfield Lanphier 52, Springfield Southeast 43

St. Edward 54, Ridgewood 42

Stark County 58, Biggsville West Central 40

Thornton Fractional North 67, Oak Lawn Community 60

Tilden 64, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 42

Tri-State Christian 67, Galesburg Christian High School 42

Westlake 60, Schaumburg Christian 58

Westville 47, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 43

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 53, Neoga 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

