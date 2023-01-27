ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 47, Arlee 23

Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 34

Billings West 50, Belgrade 29

Browning 54, Whitefish 17

Cascade 48, Heart Butte 23

Charlo 60, Two Eagle River 25

Colstrip 89, Lame Deer 34

Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36

Columbus 40, Joliet 31

Dillon 63, Corvallis 18

East Helena 60, Butte Central 56

Florence 34, Stevensville 23

Gallatin 69, Bozeman 42

Great Falls 52, Great Falls Russell 47

Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 40

Helena 55, Missoula Sentinel 53

Helena Capital 42, Butte 33

Huntley Project 71, Lockwood 45

Kalispell Flathead 50, Missoula Big Sky 45

Malta 71, Glasgow 27

Manhattan 65, Townsend 54

Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42

Miles City 56, Glendive 21

Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Glacier 36

Phillipsburg 74, Victor 17

Roy-Winifred 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37

Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 29

Sheridan 58, Lima 25

Three Forks 44, Whitehall 38

Wolf Point 58, Sidney 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

