Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 69, Dulce 53
Cimarron 52, Mosquero/Roy 38
Crownpoint 61, Thoreau 46
Dora 66, Gateway Christian 34
Escalante 58, Penasco 45
Espanola Valley 49, Los Alamos 48
Fort Sumner 75, Clovis Christian 37
Hope Christian 81, Pojoaque 65
Hozho 73, Tse Yi Gai 55
Las Cruces 52, Alamogordo 46
Legacy 89, Jemez Valley 29
Logan 66, Grady 59
Lordsburg 62, Cloudcroft 44
Maxwell 61, Springer 44
McCurdy 65, Mora 62
Menaul 84, Estancia 66
Mesa Vista 55, Questa 24
Monte del Sol 84, Tierra Encantada 53
NMSD 42, Chesterton 23
Navajo Prep 75, Newcomb 47
Organ Mountain 59, Centennial 43
Pecos 77, Santa Rosa 63
Quemado 40, Reserve 23
Sandia Prep 61, Cuba 25
Santa Fe Prep 79, Cottonwood Classical 40
St. Michael’s 60, Robertson 30
Taos 71, Moriarty 51
Tohatchi 78, Zuni 59
Tularosa 68, Capitan 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0