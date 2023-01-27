ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 69, Dulce 53

Cimarron 52, Mosquero/Roy 38

Crownpoint 61, Thoreau 46

Dora 66, Gateway Christian 34

Escalante 58, Penasco 45

Espanola Valley 49, Los Alamos 48

Fort Sumner 75, Clovis Christian 37

Hope Christian 81, Pojoaque 65

Hozho 73, Tse Yi Gai 55

Las Cruces 52, Alamogordo 46

Legacy 89, Jemez Valley 29

Logan 66, Grady 59

Lordsburg 62, Cloudcroft 44

Maxwell 61, Springer 44

McCurdy 65, Mora 62

Menaul 84, Estancia 66

Mesa Vista 55, Questa 24

Monte del Sol 84, Tierra Encantada 53

NMSD 42, Chesterton 23

Navajo Prep 75, Newcomb 47

Organ Mountain 59, Centennial 43

Pecos 77, Santa Rosa 63

Quemado 40, Reserve 23

Sandia Prep 61, Cuba 25

Santa Fe Prep 79, Cottonwood Classical 40

St. Michael’s 60, Robertson 30

Taos 71, Moriarty 51

Tohatchi 78, Zuni 59

Tularosa 68, Capitan 29

Police: Two teens shot, one killed, in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city were searching Saturday for the suspects in an overnight shooting that left one teen dead and another critically injured. Both teens were shot multiple times just before 11 p.m. Friday near a neighborhood in southwest Albuquerque, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. A 15-year-old died at the scene of the shooting, and a 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The suspects left the 200 block of Atrisco Vista Boulevard in a dark-colored sedan before sheriff’s deputies arrived, the agency said. The Sheriff’s Office on Saturday did not say how many suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting, nor did it release information about what led to the gunfire.
