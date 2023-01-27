ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capitan 52, Tularosa 35

Centennial 42, Organ Mountain 33

Cleveland 65, Cibola 25

Cottonwood Classical 42, Santa Fe Prep 29

Dora 53, Gateway Christian 35

Dulce 32, Academy for Technology and The Classics 30

Escalante 62, Penasco 44

Gallup 81, Aztec 28

Kirtland Central 65, Bloomfield 40

Laguna-Acoma 84, Navajo Pine 7

Las Cruces 65, Alamogordo 52

Logan 62, Grady 49

Lordsburg 66, Cloudcroft 21

Magdalena 39, Animas 35

Mayfield 44, Gadsden 23

Mesa Vista 73, Questa 35

Mesilla Valley Christian 41, Cliff 37

Miyamura 57, Shiprock 23

Mora 54, McCurdy 24

Mosquero/Roy 67, Cimarron 25

Pecos 49, Santa Rosa 46

Rehoboth 60, Shiprock Northwest 41

Sandia Prep 42, Cuba 28

Springer 54, Maxwell 18

Texico 39, Clayton 29

Tohajilee 79, Pine Hill 47

Tse Yi Gai 57, Hozho 20

Volcano Vista 49, Rio Rancho 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Police: Two teens shot, one killed, in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city were searching Saturday for the suspects in an overnight shooting that left one teen dead and another critically injured. Both teens were shot multiple times just before 11 p.m. Friday near a neighborhood in southwest Albuquerque, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. A 15-year-old died at the scene of the shooting, and a 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The suspects left the 200 block of Atrisco Vista Boulevard in a dark-colored sedan before sheriff’s deputies arrived, the agency said. The Sheriff’s Office on Saturday did not say how many suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting, nor did it release information about what led to the gunfire.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

