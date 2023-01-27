Thursday's Scores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city were searching Saturday for the suspects in an overnight shooting that left one teen dead and another critically injured. Both teens were shot multiple times just before 11 p.m. Friday near a neighborhood in southwest Albuquerque, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. A 15-year-old died at the scene of the shooting, and a 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The suspects left the 200 block of Atrisco Vista Boulevard in a dark-colored sedan before sheriff’s deputies arrived, the agency said. The Sheriff’s Office on Saturday did not say how many suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting, nor did it release information about what led to the gunfire.

