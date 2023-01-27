Read full article on original website
Mayo leads South Dakota State over Kansas City 67-66
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zeke Mayo scored 24 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally South Dakota State to a 67-66 victory over Kansas City. Mayo had five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Shemarri Allen led the way for the Kangaroos (10-14, 6-5) with 23 points and five assists.
Abmas scores 31, Oral Roberts routs South Dakota 103-53
TULSA, Okla. — Max Abmas scored 31 points, Oral Roberts pummeled South Dakota 103-53 and the Golden Eagles remained unbeaten in the Summit League with their seventh straight win. Abmas had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-0). Issac McBride was 6-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 20 points. Kareem Thompson shot 5 for 9 with two 3-pointers, scoring 13 points and adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Mason Archambault led the way for the Coyotes (10-13, 5-6) with 11 points.
South Dakota lawmakers advance Medicaid work requirement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican lawmakers have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require people on Medicaid to work. The state recently expanded eligibility for the health plan. The proposal would amend the South Dakota constitution, meaning it requires voter approval. On Monday, all 11 Republicans on the House State Affairs Committee voted to advance the proposal to the full House. The two Democrats on the committee opposed it.
Petito family lobbies for 'lethality assessment' law in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The mother and father of a woman killed by her boyfriend in 2021 joined Utah lawmakers to lobby for the passage of a law to require police statewide screen for risks of intimate partner violence. Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidt joined state Sen. Todd Weiler and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Monday to support legislation that would create what's called a “Lethality Assessment Protocol” to help gauge when people are in danger from their partners. The push comes less than two years after the body of Gabby Petito, who was then 22, was found strangled a month after a police officers observed clear signs of domestic violence during a Utah traffic stop.
'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House. The introduction comes as public school curriculum and funding have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.
State capital mayor: Plan for separate courts is apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. Lumumba says the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders reminds him of apartheid. The bill would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson where many state-owned buildings are located. The new court system’s judges would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. It was introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican. Lamar did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
California holdout in agreement over Colorado River cuts
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut their use. California, the state with the largest allocation of water from the river, is the holdout. The Colorado River serves 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. While the states missed a mid-August deadline to heed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's call to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, they regrouped to reach consensus by the end of January. The outline will factor into a larger proposal on how to operate the two largest dams on the river. California released a plan in October to cut 400,000 acre feet but didn't sign on to Monday's plan.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement Monday that 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash. Patel was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot cliff in an area along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Authorities say they've come to believe the crash was intentional.
Self-driving semis focus of California rules, legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The future of the nation's nearly $900 billion trucking industry could be shaped in California. State regulators are seeking information to write new rules for the testing and use of self-driving semitrucks. Meanwhile, labor unions are asking the state Legislature to pass a law that they say will protect their jobs. Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Monday announced a bill that would require autonomous semitrucks to have a human driver present. Representatives from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said autonomous semitrucks would be safer with a human driver to take over in case of an emergency. The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association says autonomous trucks already are safer and will benefit the economy.
Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner proposed legislation to eliminate concealed weapons permits. Democrats said Monday's bill filing would would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority. Renner and sheriffs at a news conference said criminals don't seek permits anyway, and that law-abiding citizens respect gun safety.
