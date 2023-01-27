Carrier to Rejoin Lineup, Stephenson to Move Back to Center

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier will return to the lineup for first time since Jan. 14.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be getting back one of their forwards against the New York Rangers on Friday, as Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed on Thursday William Carrier will be rejoining the lineup.

Carrier has not played since Jan. 14 when he suffered an upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers.

"Will's in for sure," Cassidy told the media Thursday. "So another one of our glue guys back in. With him and [Mark] Stone out, we've missed those physical, kind of reliable, get-to-interior-ice type of guys. So it will be nice to have him. He's had a good offensive year as well. Not only -- that part of it has been, I guess, a bonus, but just missing his physicality and everything is -- they're a real good momentum line. I moved him with Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] tomorrow and Phil [Kessel], might be a different look. And put Howie [Brett Howden] with Nic [Roy] and [Keegan] Kolesar, but we can toggle those two left wingers. He's been with both."

Cassidy explained his thought behind pairing Carrier and Stephenson.

"I think they enjoy playing with one another," Cassidy said. "So Stevie, he was on the wing for a long time here where I just think he's better suited in the middle. He did great things with Jack [Eichel] and Stoney. It balances our lines a little bit, but then we got to find the right wingers for him. He had Stone and Howie at the start of the year, and I thought they did a good job. So couple of new guys now. Obviously with Mark out, we got to find the best fit on the right side, so we'll see how that plays out."

Friday's game against the New York Rangers is set to begin around 4 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. EST.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .