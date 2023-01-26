Read full article on original website
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
NPR
Ukraine's defense minister hopes allies will supply his country with fighter jets
Last week, Ukraine was promised some Western-made military equipment it has long wanted - state-of-the-art tanks. And now Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, says he's optimistic Western allies will supply his country with advanced fighter jets, even as Ukrainian forces are poised to start training as soon as possible on those newly committed Leopard and Abrams tanks.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
NPR
Ukraine's fight against corruption
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ambassador Julianne Smith, U.S. permanent representative to NATO, about anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine. More than a dozen top Ukrainian officials were removed from their posts this past week. It took place as part of a wave of anti-corruption actions taken by the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That's a big deal because one key aspect of Ukraine's attempts to join NATO - the defense alliance between the U.S. and a number of European countries - will be the kinds of anti-corruption efforts they have in place and whether they'll be able to maintain them. We wanted to know what these ousters could mean for Ukraine's efforts to join NATO and if they could affect the kind of aid and support Ukraine is receiving from the West. To help us better understand this issue and NATO's broader role in Ukraine's self-defense, we've called Ambassador Julianne Smith. She is the United States permanent representative to NATO, and she's with us now from Brussels. Ambassador Smith, thank you so much for joining us once again.
NPR
U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on a mission to reassure a jittery ally - South Korea. Seoul wants stronger support from the U.S. as it faces a growing North Korean nuclear threat. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, this comes as the U.S.' decades-old system of alliances in Asia is under increasing stress.
NPR
How red Belarusian tractors became ubiquitous in the fields of Pakistan
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). HADID: The singer croons about a (non-English language spoken) that he uses to plow a field before he meets his beloved. That (non-English language spoken) is actually from Belarus. It's a country that neighbors Russia, and Belarus has been a global powerhouse of tractor production since Soviet days. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko even gave Russia's Vladimir Putin a tractor for his 70th birthday. Belarus, of course, is allied with Russia in its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. But these tractors reached Pakistan during an earlier quest for empire.
NPR
Taliban offshoot claims responsibility Pakistan mosque bombing that killed 59 people
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). (SOUNDBITE OF AMBULANCE SIREN BLARING) DIAA HADID, BYLINE: In footage shared on social media, ambulances wail as they rush to a mosque rocked by a powerful bombing. (CROSSTALK) HADID: One eyewitness, speaking to local media outlet The Khorasan Diary, says prayers had just begun...
NPR
Peru's political stalemate and civil unrest show little signs of letting up
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Protesters shout insults about current President Dina Boluarte as they march around the stunning downtown plaza in Cusco, the colonial city perched 11,000-feet high in the Peruvian Andes. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). KAHN: We're from here. We're not...
NPR
'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Darin Sallam, the director of the Netflix film Farha, about a Palestinian girl's experience when her village is attacked during the foundation of Israel in 1948. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. It's been one of the deadliest weeks in years in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and...
NPR
Pakistan's nationwide blackout is part of an escalating crisis
Pakistan has been struggling to keep its grid up and running in recent months and a recent nationwide blackout showed just how bad the problem has become. Last Monday, a cold, wintry day in Pakistan, there was a nationwide blackout. It lasted all day, leaving factories idle, businesses closed and parents scrambling to collect their kids from classrooms that went dark by early afternoon. As NPR's Diaa Hadid reports from Islamabad, it's part of an escalating crisis.
NPR
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
The U.S. secretary of state calls for calm on a trip to Jerusalem, which is seeing an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
NPR
Blinken's Israel visit comes during heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Jerusalem this week. The original plan was to meet with leaders of Israel's new right-wing government. Blinken now has more to discuss because of days of recent violence. Last week, Israel carried out its deadliest raid in the West Bank in years. Israeli forces killed several militants and a 61-year-old woman. Then on Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside a Jerusalem synagogue.
NPR
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's visit temporarily cool down tensions?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross about the visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Ambassador Dennis Ross has been tracking the latest Mideast violence. He's been a Middle East envoy for the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, has followed these matters for a long time. Ambassador, welcome back.
NPR
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
NPR
What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America
Latin America's migration crisis is one of the most pressing and complex issues facing President Biden - we look at what his administration's new rules mean on both sides of the southern border. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After years of record apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is trying...
NPR
Menacing seagulls near Beirut's airport are lured there by uncollected trash
If flying makes you nervous, consider flying in and out of Beirut, Lebanon's international airport. The runway is beside a polluted beach and a landfill on one side and densely populated areas on the other. NPR's Ruth Sherlock had a look. RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: What are the dangers for planes...
