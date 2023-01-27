ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Head-Coaching Finalist Withdraws from Consideration

By Jake Arthur
 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job, but he has now withdrawn his name from consideration.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the first known finalist for the Indianapolis Colts ' head coaching job, but he has now withdrawn his name from consideration for the league's open jobs so that he can focus on his current position.

According to NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero, Quinn has informed the Colts, Denver Broncos , and Arizona Cardinals that he is returning to Dallas.

"#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there."

Alongside Quinn, the Colts' head coaching search is down to seven (reportedly) finalists with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday , Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero , and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris .

Quinn is one of the most qualified head coaching candidates on the market this offseason, evidenced by his being a final candidate for three of the five open head coaching slots. He was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20, compiling a record of 43-42 (.506) including a 3-2 record (.600) in the postseason. He brought the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they ultimately lost to the New England Patriots . Quinn did, however, win Super Bowl XLVIII as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks , where he served from 2013-14.

He's been with the Cowboys since 2021, earning Assistant Coach of the Year honors following his first season. Quinn's Cowboys defense tied for third in sacks (54) last season and had the most takeaways in the NFL in the last two years (33 in 2022 and 34 in 2021). Quinn has also helped players like Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker, and Jayron Kearse take their game to the next level.

The Colts will now shift their focus to their remaining finalists .

