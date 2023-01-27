Read full article on original website
Las Plumas High School cheer team wins second national title
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”
Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California
CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
New apartment complex opens doors for low-income people
CHICO, Calif. - The Community Housing Improvement Program announced Monday morning that Creekside Place is operational. There is more affordable housing for low income-people, specifically for seniors. The units available at Creekside Place are for people with Section 8 Housing Vouchers. The complex is still finishing final touch-ups with several...
Crews knockdown fire at Church in the Barn south of Oroville Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:35 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews knocked down a fire at the Church in the Barn in the 2700 block on Highway 70 south of Oroville on Saturday. Crews have conducted a primary search that showed all clear. A secondary search is underway. CAL...
Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
Chico library presentation honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day
One woman is on a mission to bring awareness and education about the Holocaust to schools and communities.
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
Glenn County Sheriff OES will be assessing storm damage
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s OES and Glenn County Public works will be meeting with Cal-OES and FEMA representatives to assess the damages from the Jan. 2023 storms. “The damage assessment is an important step in the process for requesting State and Federal recovery assistance for...
Chico has a CPAP surplus
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Project Save stands for salvage all valuable equipment, but it does so much more than just that, it also saves lives. "This is our warehouse for all medical supplies, this area is the respiratory equipment and that's for people who need CPAP or BiPAP at night for sleep apnea," Dave Scott, a volunteer at the organization, said.
Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
