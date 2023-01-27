CHICO, Calif. - Chico Project Save stands for salvage all valuable equipment, but it does so much more than just that, it also saves lives. "This is our warehouse for all medical supplies, this area is the respiratory equipment and that's for people who need CPAP or BiPAP at night for sleep apnea," Dave Scott, a volunteer at the organization, said.

