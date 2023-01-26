Read full article on original website
St. Jude Children's names first chief business innovation officer
Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has named Catherine Corbin its first chief business innovation officer. Ms. Corbin most recently served design company IDEO as partner and managing director of its Chicago studio, according to a news release shared with Becker's. During her four years there, she helped St. Jude develop strategic investments, like its Family Commons space and St. Jude Global Alliance.
Walmart Health names new chief community health officer
Walmart Health has named Pritesh Gandhi, MD, as its chief community health officer. In this new role, Dr. Gandhi will oversee Walmart Health's social determinants of health initiatives as well as help the company provide care to patients wherever they are, according to a Jan. 29 LinkedIn post. Dr. Gandhi...
Tower Health names new CFO, hires advisory firm
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Mike Eesley as its new CFO, effective immediately. The healthcare system has also retained advisory firm Houlihan Lokey to "strengthen the system's financial structure." Mr. Eesley, who had been serving as Tower's chief transformation officer since November 2021, was previously CEO of Centegra,...
Ascension to split president, CEO roles
Eduardo Conrado will become president of St. Louis-based Ascension, effective Feb. 1, and current Ascension President and CEO Joseph Impicciche will remain in the CEO role. Ascension, a nonprofit system with 139 hospitals in 19 states, announced the executive leadership update in a Jan. 31 news release. Mr. Conrado is...
Children's Hospital LA appoints chief transformation, digital officer
Omkar Kulkarni has been promoted to vice president and chief transformation and digital officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which also established a new Office of Transformation, according to a Jan. 30 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Kulkarni was previously the hospital's chief innovation officer and chief digital transformation...
Former Oracle exec to lead digital health efforts at the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has tapped former Oracle Senior Vice President Troy Tazbaz as its director of digital health. Mr. Tazbaz spent 11 years at Oracle and worked on the company's cloud transformation efforts, according to his LinkedIn. In his new role at the FDA, he will be responsible...
Oracle Cerner looks to create a modernized healthcare ecosystem in 2023
Coming off of its $28.4 billion acquisition from Oracle, Cerner is looking to create the "world's first truly modern healthcare ecosystem," Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Global Industries, told Becker's. Mr. Sicilia shared two areas of focus for the company in 2023. First, Mr. Sicilia said the EHR...
Tenet hospital CEO retires; leadership shuffle ensues
Gary Honts, CEO of Indio, Calif.-based JFK Memorial Hospital, has retired, according to local news sources. Mr. Honts served 10 years in the role, according to the Uken Report. He will continue in a consulting role through May 1 to ensure a smooth transition. Karen Faulis, MSN, CEO of Hi-Desert...
UPMC backs healthcare analytics company in $50M financing round
UPMC Enterprises, the venture capital arm of Pittsburgh-based UPMC Health, joined in a $50 million series D financing round for Clearsense, a healthcare analytics and data company. The company will use the financing to invest in infrastructure, technology and the expansion of its 1Clearsense Data Management Platform. HealthQuest Capital led...
Head of Oracle Health engineering exits
Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, has abruptly left the company, TheRegister reported Jan. 25. In his role, Mr. Johnson was in charge of developing Oracle's strategic direction. He also oversaw product strategy, engineering and operations of Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure portfolio. Mr. Johnson also had...
Meditech in the last 30 days
From new partnerships with health systems to a new integrated clinical tool, here are six updates on Meditech's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January. Meditech reported that its subscription-based Expanse Meditech-as-a-service platform gained nine new clients in the fourth quarter. Meditech partnered with interoperability...
