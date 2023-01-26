Read full article on original website
New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmaker who works in health care pushes for New Mexico to codify nurse-to-patient ratios
Rep. Eleanor Chavez speaks about the need for nurse-to-patient ratios at a news conference outside the Roundhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) While New Mexico continues to struggle with a nursing shortage, a lawmaker with experience in the health care field wants to...
errorsofenchantment.com
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
Roundhouse Roundup: School Safety, psychometrically sound home inspections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, January 30, legislators are back to the grindstone. Of course, bills will be heard in committee hearings throughout the day, but here are a few interesting ones to watch. Statewide school safety In a big-budget bill, legislators are looking to fund improvements to school safety and security across the state. Senate […]
New Mexico lawmakers push for power plant clean-up
“The clean-up that is required by this bill is the bare minimum. New Mexico communities deserve accountability. They deserve clean air and water, and they don't deserve health problems as a sacrifice for coal generation empowering our cities,” said Earth Care New Mexico organizer Sofia Nieto.
KOAT 7
Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day
Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
KOAT 7
'We need to do something': Proposed bill highlights regulation of police officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico legislators are taking a closer look at the use of physical force by law enforcement officers and how state agencies are training them. The initiative comes just several days after police officers in Memphis assaulted Tyre Nichols, 29, in newly-released body camera footage. "I...
beckershospitalreview.com
Utah 1st state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Jan. 28 that prohibits transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming healthcare. The legislation bans healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor. It also prohibits hormone therapy for minors who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the bill took effect. Mr. Cox said...
krwg.org
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase announces retirement from state government
The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the retirement of Dr. David Scrase from state government. Scrase has served as secretary of the Human Services Department since the governor took office in 2019 and served as Acting Secretary of the Department of Health between 2021 and 2022.
publicnewsservice.org
NM Lawmakers Weigh Next Step for Wildlife Crossings
Reducing the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions is the goal of a bill before the New Mexico Legislature this session. Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is a co-sponsor, after steering passage of the New Mexico Wildlife Corridors Act in 2019. Stewart said residential and commercial development combined with climate change have fragmented wildlife habitat, forcing animals to cross roads with heavy traffic in some areas.
Courthouse News Service
New Mexico judge censured
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court approved the discipline of Mary Rosner, a judge who declined to recuse herself from a family custody hearing that had been reported in the Las Cruces Sun-News due to a controversy over an allegedly unqualified court-appointed parenting coordinator. Rosner could not have remained impartial because she believed the lawyer of the father in the case had been used as a source in the article.
kunm.org
New Mexico bird die-off example of 'disaster ecology' in Mountain West
Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.
pinonpost.com
NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus quits Lujan Grisham administration
On Saturday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) secretary, Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, announced his departure from the governor’s administration. He was first appointed to the post in 2021. “The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever...
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
KOAT 7
New Mexico's unemployment rate plummets
New Mexico's economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 2022, our state's unemployment rate sits at 3.9%. It's the lowest rate we've seen in 15 years. In January 2022, it was up at nearly 6%. In 2020, unemployment rates topped 9.8% because of the pandemic. "This...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 states with the highest percentage of rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure
Rural hospitals are under immense financial strain. Since 2005, 183 rural hospitals have closed. Here are the 12 states with the highest percentage of rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform:. Connecticut: 33 percent. Alabama: 31 percent.
