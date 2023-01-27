Delight your love with a romantic stay and enjoy a special menu at Wren with champagne, caviar and a Carrie Bradshaw-esque themed cocktail. Dial up the romance this Valentine’s Day at The Watermark Hotel (1825 Capital One Dr. S, Tysons, VA 22102) with two unique, limited-time packages. Guests can enjoy an elevated suite high in the sky with dazzling views of the Virginia skyline with the Love is in the Air package. Each bed will receive a rose petal turndown fitted with luxurious Frette linens. The in-room refrigerator will also be stocked with a bottle of bubbly for guests to toast to the occasion. In the morning, guests can sleep in, enjoy a late check-out, and indulge in a leisurely breakfast for two in The Aviary.

TYSONS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO