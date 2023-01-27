ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Brazilian pair win Australian Open mixed doubles title

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thpyX_0kSwIGG500

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza's last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships -- three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open -- will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.

Mirza was emotional at the trophy presentation.

"Disclaimer, if I cry, it is happy tears," Mirza said. "I don't want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani, who have deserved this."

Mirza, 36, first appeared at a Grand Slam tournament 18 years ago in Melbourne, in which she was beaten by eventual 2005 champion Serena Williams in a third-round match.

"I've had the privilege to come back here again and again, and win some tournaments and play some great finals," Mirza said. "Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life, and I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at a Grand Slam."

Mirza was 14 years old when she first partnered Bopanna on court.

"It's truly special for me to play along with Sania," Bopanna, 42, said. "Unfortunately we couldn't get the title, but thank you so much for what you have done for Indian tennis."

The Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker, and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza's shot into the net on set point.

Stefani and Matos broke Mirza's serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.

Stefani said an invitation from Matos to play together on her return from a serious knee injury provided inspiration as she completed her rehabilitation last year.

"It was about Wimbledon time last year, and he asked me how I was doing," she said. "I was doing rehab. ... That was a big motivation for me to keep working hard and keep getting closer to coming back.

"Now here we are, winning our first Grand Slam together in Australia in this beautiful court. ... It's a dream come true."

In women's doubles, the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will play Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in Saturday's final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 while the 10th-seeded Japanese team beat the No. 2-seeded American pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
tennisuptodate.com

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan

Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka's dark days before finding light

Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
tennisuptodate.com

"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final

Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
tennisuptodate.com

"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
tennisuptodate.com

Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”

Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Novak Djokovic is a huge favorite ahead of his Australian Open final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday

The stage is set. Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday in Melbourne in the men’s singles final at this year’s Australian Open. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will enter the championship match as the clear underdog despite holding a higher seed than the fourth-seeded Djokovic. BetMGM might be taking into account the fact that Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion, which would explain his (-500) odds at the sportsbook.
ESPN

ESPN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy