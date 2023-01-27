ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

King Kullen employees call for higher wages amid ongoing negotiations

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1e5h_0kSwIFNM00

Employees of King Kullens across Long Island are demanding higher wages and are threatening to go on strike if they have to.

A five-year agreement between the supermarket chain and Local 1500 expired in December 2022 but the contract has continued during recent bargaining.

To date, there have been nine negotiation sessions. Employees say the public still considers them essential workers and they want to continue to be treated like one.

"The problem is years and years and years of throwing just enough and getting people to settle," says UFCW Local 1500 President Robert Newell. "Those days are behind us. The labor pool is small, the work and ethic they have put in is high and it's their time."

King Kullen CEO Joseph Brown released a statement to News 12 saying in part, "Historically, King Kullen and Local 1500 have enjoyed a good relationship and have always come to a settlement in their negotiations. We have every reason to believe that the same will be true this year. We are continuing to negotiate in good faith."

Workers like Diane Mancini, who has been employed by King Kullen for over three decades, say inflation is hitting their wallet hard and they need to have their voices head.

"We're just looking for something like a 'Thank you,'" Mancini says. "We shouldn't be struggling right now, and we feel like we're struggling."

The negotiating committee will meet again on Friday with union representatives and King Kullen for a settlement.

They remain hopeful they will get what they are asking for.

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Judge Rules New York Should Foot Cuomo Legal Bills in Harassment Suit

A Manhattan Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York should foot the legal bills for former Governor Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shlomo Hagler ruled that the state of New York should fund former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal defense bills in an ongoing lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.
local21news.com

New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
RIVERHEAD, NY
iheart.com

CT SNAP-eligible households received additional emergency food benefits

Connecticut Department of Social Service reports the following:. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it delivered over $35.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to over 219,680 Connecticut households, January 18, 2023. DSS is also announcing that, pursuant to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, next month will be the last distribution of Emergency SNAP benefits to CT SNAP recipients.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lite 98.7

Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
wdkx.com

NY Vaccine Mandate Overturned Will Not Rehire Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers

The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been lifted. However, Governor Kathy Hochul is indicating that the overturning will not allow any unvaccinated individuals to return to their roles. The mandate, which asked hospitals and nursing homes throughout the state to develop individual policies enforcing vaccinations, was implemented by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021. Governor Hochul extended it the following year.
Syracuse.com

How much will Hochul include in New York state budget for environment?

Albany — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul will release her first full-year budget proposal, for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The governor’s budget proposal is an annual event at the Capitol and marks the real start of the year’s legislative session. It’s closely watched by a wide range of actors, from activists to lobbyists to lawmakers and business groups who will also try to influence the Senate and Assembly budget proposals. The horse-trading among all three then results in a state budget, hopefully by the April 1 deadline.
96.9 WOUR

New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023

This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
96.1 The Eagle

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy