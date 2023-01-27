King Kullen employees call for higher wages amid ongoing negotiations

Employees of King Kullens across Long Island are demanding higher wages and are threatening to go on strike if they have to.

A five-year agreement between the supermarket chain and Local 1500 expired in December 2022 but the contract has continued during recent bargaining.

To date, there have been nine negotiation sessions. Employees say the public still considers them essential workers and they want to continue to be treated like one.

"The problem is years and years and years of throwing just enough and getting people to settle," says UFCW Local 1500 President Robert Newell. "Those days are behind us. The labor pool is small, the work and ethic they have put in is high and it's their time."

King Kullen CEO Joseph Brown released a statement to News 12 saying in part, "Historically, King Kullen and Local 1500 have enjoyed a good relationship and have always come to a settlement in their negotiations. We have every reason to believe that the same will be true this year. We are continuing to negotiate in good faith."

Workers like Diane Mancini, who has been employed by King Kullen for over three decades, say inflation is hitting their wallet hard and they need to have their voices head.

"We're just looking for something like a 'Thank you,'" Mancini says. "We shouldn't be struggling right now, and we feel like we're struggling."

The negotiating committee will meet again on Friday with union representatives and King Kullen for a settlement.

They remain hopeful they will get what they are asking for.