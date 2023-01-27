Local health departments host webinar on mental health post COVID
Local health departments hosted the first of a series of mental health webinars called "Mental Health in a Post COVID World."
The event took place at the Fairfield Fire Training School Thursday and was also available on Zoom.
A panel of experts provided information on regional trends, signs of distress and knowing when to ask for help.
Organizers say the focus was on the mental health crisis and the available resources.
