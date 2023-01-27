Read full article on original website
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories. All five Hornets starters scored in double figures,...
Magic rally from huge deficit to stun Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Kings pull away from Timberwolves in overtime
Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime, and De'Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday in Minneapolis. After watching the hosts...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Luka Doncic eclipses 50 again as Mavs beat Pistons
Luka Doncic reached the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, pouring in 53 points to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the visiting Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Doncic's fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight...
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out. Aaron Holiday made his fifth start of the season in Young's place.
Balanced attack leads streaking Wizards past Spurs
Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to pace seven Washington players in double figures as the visiting Wizards ran past the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 on Monday to win their sixth consecutive game. Bradley Beal added 21 points for the Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis hitting for...
Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla to coach Team Giannis in All-Star game
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Mazzulla, 34, will be joined by the Celtics' staff after Boston locked down the Eastern Conference's best record through games played up until Feb. 5. The Celtics (36-15) achieved the feat with a 125-121 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games. Wilkerson joins the Yankees from Jacksonville University,...
Bengals return home feeling sting of AFC runner-up finish
The day after was not easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night ended the Bengals' bid to return to the Super Bowl as Cincinnati closed out the 2022 season with a 14-5 overall record. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows...
NFL Coaching Carousel: Updates on Broncos, Texans and Colts
Super Bowl–Bound Eagles Inspired by Their Coach | Seven NFL Draft Prospects to Watch at the Senior Bowl | Ten Takeaways: Patrick Mahomes’s Historic Start. The coaching carousel is spinning, and we’re keeping up with it. The Panthers hired former Colts boss Frank Reich, which leaves openings still in Denver, Indianapolis, Houston and Arizona. Some notes as we head into the fourth week of the hiring cycle …
